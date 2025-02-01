Manchester United are exploring a deal for one of Ruben Amorim's former Sporting stars, according to a new report.

Manchester United transfer news

Manchester United are close to completing deals for both Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu and Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven, but one man who could reportedly be on his way out of Old Trafford is winger Alejnadro Garnacho.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with both Chelsea and Napoli, with the Serie A side having had a £42 million bid rejected for him by the Red Devils and talk of a swap deal with Christopher Nkunku at Stamford Bridge.

According to a new report from L'Equipe reporter Loic Tanzi however, Chelsea are now planning on making a massive £80 million bid for the 21-year-old if Nkunku leaves Stamford Bridge in the coming days. Nkunku is said to have already agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, meaning a straight cash bid will be needed for Garnacho.

Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd Stats 2024/25 Games 34 Goals 8 Assists 5 Minutes-per-goal 241 Stats via Transfermarkt. (As of January 31, 2025)

Amid the rumours that Garnacho could be set to leave Old Trafford, United boss Ruben Amorim recently spoke of his pleasure of having the 20-year-old in his squad.

“I’m happy to have Garnacho here,” he told TNT Sports. “He’s improving a lot. He’s a young talented guy."

United want Sporting starlet to replace Garnacho

If Garnacho really is to leave United, one man who could be brought in to replace him is Sporting youngster Geovany Quenda. The 17-year-old, who can play as either a right-winger or right wing-back, was handed his debut by Amorim in August, and has since made 34 appearances for the Portuguese side, scoring two goals and producing six assists.

After starring in a 3-0 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao back in July, Amorim heaped praise on Quenda.

"He's very talented, very mature and understands the game like an adult," he said, according to Goal. "He obviously has a lot to improve on, but I think he had an excellent game and we have a player there."

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, United are now exploring a summer deal for Quenda. While there has been no formal offer, Ornstein claims that the Red Devils are looking into a move for the Portugal youth international, who is expected to cost somewhere in the region of £33 million.

United will step up their interest in the player when the January transfer window shuts, he reports.

Geovany Quenda Primeira Liga Stats 2024/25 Games 19 Goals 1 Assists 2 Chances Created 35 Successful Crosses 19 Successful Dribbles 22 FotMob Rating 7.32 Stats via FotMob. (As of January 31, 2025)

Amorim isn't the only one to have praised Quenda. Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has also spoken of his admiration for the youngster.

"He has shown incredible personality, quality, and adaptability," Martinez said of Quenda back in September. "A player who loves to create imbalances. Technical quality, but a quality that is not normal for someone at 17 years old."

Martinez added: "He had an excellent European Championship with the U17s. He has stepped into the first team of Sporting and demonstrated an astonishing personality. And now he has shown that he is ready for the national team. Great news for Portuguese football."