The 2023/24 season has been a disappointing campaign for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s side currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, 13 points off a top-four spot and having lost 12 games so far.

They also crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages, and the 15 goals they conceded in the competition was the most by a Premier League team in a single campaign in the group stages, as per Opta Joe.

Of course, these numbers are nowhere near good enough for a club of United’s stature, and it has seen manager Ten Hag, who is into his second season at the club, face plenty of criticism. However the club have denied several times that they have been talking to other managers, and it remains unclear at this time as to whether or not they will part ways with Ten Hag this summer.

The finger of blame has been pointed in a few different directions by United fans this season. Aside from the criticism that Ten Hag has faced, United fans have also directed blame at certain players, including Casemiro, who has struggled for form this season, and has looked nothing like his usual self - dubbed a "Soccer Aid" player by pundit Jamie Redknapp.

Naturally, United’s way to fix the problem has been to look into the transfer market, although not just in midfield. They have looked at Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as the man to sure up the defence, but with a £75m price tag, according to GiveMeSport, the Red Devils may have to find an alternative option, and they have identified one of the best defenders in Serie A as that player.

Manchester United's Branthwaite Alternative

The man in question here is Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, who has recently emerged as United’s ideal alternative target to 21-year-old Branthwaite. According to The Mirror, Bremer has a £43m release clause in his contract, which would save United £32m should they sign the Brazilian over Branthwaite.

27-year-old Brazil international Bremer, who played one minute at Wembley against England last month, has been a key man for the Turin side this season. He has started 32 games in Serie A, playing every minute of each.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, interest in Bremer from the Old Trafford club “is becoming increasingly insistent”, with Juve targeting Mario Hermoso of Atletico Madrid as a potential replacement should Bremer move to United.

How Bremer compares to Branthwaite

Described by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X as a “monster” at the heart of Juve’s defence, Bremer is certainly one of the most highly-rated centre-backs in Europe. The 27-year-old has helped to keep 15 clean sheets for Juve this season, the joint-third most in Serie A, as per Sofascore. That is almost double the amount Manchester United have managed to keep this season, with eight, according to Sofascore.

The most notable difference between Branthwaite and Bremer is the fact that the Everton man is left-footed, and Juve’s number three is right-footed. However, this is not necessarily a cause for concern for United, who aren’t specifically targeting a left-sided centre-back, and Braithwaite is equally strong on each foot. Indeed, both are capable of playing central centre-back in a back three in possession, which is likely where they would both slot in at United if they joined the club next summer.

Bremer is a very aggressive centre-back, who likes to step up and get close to attackers; he is not afraid to contest duels on the ground or in the air. Branthwaite is a wonderful defender, quick along the ground despite his frame, and superb at defending wide spaces.

Aerially, Bremer ranks highly, according to Fbref. He averages 2.88 aerial duels won per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 15% of centre-backs in Serie A. In comparison, Branthwaite averages 2.69 aerial duels won per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season, which ranks him in the top 21% of defenders in the competition, as per Fbref.

However, with this in mind, it is worth considering that Brantwahite is quite a bit taller than Bremer, with the former standing at 6 foot 5, and the latter smaller at 6 foot 2.

Another place where Bremer’s numbers stack up favourably against Branthwaite’s is on the ball. Whilst still not elite, the Juve defender averages 3.32 progressive passes per 90 minutes, whereas Branthwaite averages just 2.06 progressive passes per 90.

Take this with a pinch of salt, however, because Branthwaite is playing in an Everton side with far less possession and a different way of playing than Juve. In actual fact, Branthwaite is superb on the ball, despite what the numbers suggest.

Both defenders read the game excellently, and this is reflected in their interception numbers. Branthwaite excels here, with his 1.61 interceptions per 90 minutes ranking him in the top 9% in the Premier League. On the other hand, Bremer makes just 1.22 per 90 minutes, placing him as low as the 65th percentile.

No doubt, signing Bremer could help fix the struggles that Casemiro has faced this season. The Brazilian midfielder has looked like a shadow of his former self - being dribbled past 2.2 times per game in the league - although having Bremer behind him to cover for him if he loses a challenge could well be vital for the 32-year-old veteran.

It is certainly sad to see such a decline, yet bringing in a player like Bremer, who can help in duels and by sweeping up loose balls, might well prove to be helpful to the former Real Madrid man - who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, as per the Daily Mail.

Should Manchester United deem Branthwaite unattainable this season, Bremer offers a wonderful alternative. He is aggressive and good in the air, although does leave a lot to be desired in possession.

For just £43m, he could be a great choice should the Red Devils wish to strengthen at the back, and provide more support to his compatriot Casemiro ahead of him.