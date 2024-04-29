Manchester United fans will hope Erik ten Hag's men can pick up an away win at Crystal Palace up next in the Premier League, after having to make do with an underwhelming point against relegation-threatened Burnley on home turf last time out.

That 1-1 draw followed on from the Red Devils thankfully brushing side basement club Sheffield United 4-2 at Old Trafford, but that victory didn't exactly get the Man United supporters off their seats at any point with the Blades even taking the lead early on.

It looks as if the underperforming crop will end up losing Ten Hag his job, with a number of replacements being lined up to step in and revitalise the club after a poor season to date under the under-pressure Dutchman.

This one name could well have legs as his immediate successor - with reports suggesting he's a 'top contender' - having only lost twice to the Red Devils during his managerial career so far.

Man United manager news

Despite the intense pressures that come about with the Man United job post, the vacancy at Old Trafford is always going to be an alluring and attractive position for a new manager to fill.

A whole host of names from the football world are being linked with a move to the red side of Manchester, including the likes of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Yet, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co could well opt for former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel instead of going left-field or outside of the box with Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke stating that he is now a 'top contender.'

With the German manager leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season after this current disappointing Bundesliga campaign saw Bayer Leverkusen crush the Bavarians in the Bundesliga title race, the 50-year-old could be revitalised by the task of restoring pride to Man United after succeeding with Chelsea in England before.

Why Tuchel should replace Ten Hag

Lifting the Champions League as Blues boss during his one year in charge, Tuchel has only ever tasted defeat twice when facing off against the Red Devils as a manager and could now be seen as the best possible replacement for a fading Ten Hag.

After all, the German was a hit at Stamford Bridge during his brief time with the Blues, overseeing 63 wins from 100 games in charge of the West London club. That said, none of the four victories he's managed as a boss against Man United came when managing in England.

Once more, it's on the continental stage where the "incredible" manager, as Chelsea's Ben Chillwell labelled him, defeated the Red Devils. Those victories came when Tuchel was in charge of Paris St. Germain and in his current role as Bayern boss in 2023 with the Bavarian outfit prevailing in the Champions League group stages.

Tuchel's wins against Man United as manager Man United 0-1 Bayern 12th December 2023 Bayern 4-3 Man United 20th September 2023 Man United 1-3 PSG 2nd December 2020 Man United 0-2 PSG 12th February 2019 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Still, the wins in the table above suggest that he has the beating of the Red Devils on the intense stage of European action and this mentality as a manager to deliver key wins when the pressure is ramped up would stand him in good stead to be Ten Hag's immediate successor.

Bruised by his recent experiences in his native Germany, Tuchel will have the bit between his teeth to salvage his slightly tattered managerial reputation and restore pride back to the red side of Manchester if given a chance to shine again in the Premier League.