Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is on the verge of finalising a new deal at the club, according to an exciting update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

When is Marcus Rashford out of contract?

The 25-year-old was arguably United's best player in 2022/23, hitting a sensational run of form in the early part of 2023, following a good 2022 World Cup campaign with England. He scored 17 goals in the Premier League in total, as well as chipping in with five assists, playing a massive role in the Red Devils eventually finishing third in the table.

There have been concerns over Rashford's long-term future at Old Trafford, however, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2024, and an extension not yet agreed ahead of the new campaign.

To lose the £200,000-a-week Englishman at the peak of his powers would be an enormous blow, especially with many great years still ahead of him. Thankfully, it looks as though there may be some good news regarding Rashford, though, following a significant update over his future.

Is Rashford set to sign new Man Utd deal?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that Rashford is now closing in on an extension at Old Trafford, as he commits his long-term future to the club:

"I can confirm that Marcus Rashford is really close to signing new long term deal at United, though when it’ll be announced is up to the club. "It’s technically not done yet, some details have to be clarified soon but talks are very advanced. Man United believe this is like a new signing because Rashford was out of contract in 2024 and many top clubs including PSG were keeping close eye on Marcus’ situation."

This is huge news for anyone of a United persuasion, with Rashford an integral part of the club's future, being hailed as "world-class" by teammate Luke Shaw.

At just 25, he has already scored 123 goals and registered 68 assists in a United shirt, and there is no reason why he can't go on to at least double those tallies as the years pass.

In many ways, tying down Rashford to a new deal feels as important as any new signing during the summer transfer window, with the 53-cap and 16-goal England international one of the Premier League's outstanding attacking players currently, and a poster boy for United in general, given all the outstanding off-field work he has done.