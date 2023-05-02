Manchester United are closer to finding a better proposal from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group rather the Sheikh Jassim for a potential takeover at Old Trafford.

What's the latest with United's potential takeover?

On the pitch, United took another stride forward in the hopes of securing Champions League football for next season with victory over Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag's men now have a seven-point gap over Liverpool in fifth place and still have a game in hand over their Premier League rivals.

A spot in Europe's elite competition for next season is firmly in the hands of the Red Devils, however, the future of the Glazer family remains less certain.

Friday saw both of the two prominent parties in the takeover race submit new bids with Sheikh Jassim submitting a world-record bid for United.

Indeed, it has been reported the Qatari bid was submitted minutes before the 10pm deadline and was worth in the region of £5bn.

Although the bid from Qatar would see United become the most expensive sports team ever sold in history, it is still said to fall short of the Glazer's valuation.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano's sources have told him that it is actually Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid which is currently the more attractive to the Glazers:

(0:50) "We know that now, the feeling of those close to the process is that INEOS group with Sir Jim Ratcliffe is closer than the Qatari group to make the best proposal.

"This is the feeling as of now, but those close to Sheikh Jassim, to the Qatari group, still feel confident. They are still convinced their bid is the most competitive."

Will the Glazers sell up?

It has become apparent the Glazers are by no means certain to move on over the coming weeks/months with reports suggesting they could take the club off the market.

Indeed, ESPN have suggested the Americans could even look to keep the Red Devils for another decade if they feel there is an opportunity to dramatically increase their return.

It is believed Ratcliffe's bid would be for the majority of the Premier League giants, however, it would leave the Glazers with a small share of the club.

Therefore, the American family would still have some influence over the matters at Old Trafford going forward which would not be the case with the Qatari bid.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday, talkSPORT's Mark Goldbridge hit out at Ratcliffe and his proposal for the club suggesting it is not one that may see wholesale changes at Old Trafford:

"What's good about a guy that's doing a deal with Joel and Avram and allowing them to stay? Before you talk about stadiums and signing Harry Kane or whatever you're going to talk about. What is good about a guy that's doing a deal with Joel and Avram for half of the club?" he said.

It is interesting to hear Romano suggest there is still confidence amid the Qatar camp, however, the possibility of holding some power at the club will naturally be attractive to the Glazers.