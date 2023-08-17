Highlights

Manchester United have seen a fair bit of turnover in the midfield already this summer. The transfer window is far from done for them as well, although Fabrizio Romano has dealt fans of the club a blow regarding Sofyan Amrabat when speaking with GIVEMESPORT.

Could Amrabat make a domestic move instead?

Manchester United got the new season off to a winning start on home soil against a Wolverhampton Wanderers team that are in quite the sticky situation. Raphael Varane scored the only goal of the game with a towering header and now attentions can turn to a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Transfers are on the mind of the powers that be at United as well though. Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since way back in January, as well as the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.

He is known for his club exploits but it was his performances on the biggest stage of them all that really brought him to the fore. Amrabat was one of the standouts for Morocco at the Qatar World Cup and as a result, is highly in demand.

The rumours that have connected him and the red half of Manchester for so long point towards a deal being on the verge of completion but that is far from true.

West Ham United previously came in for Amrabat as did multiple clubs in Saudi Arabia but he has set his heights higher than.

One club who could pose genuine issues for Erik ten Hag is Juventus as the Serie A giants attempt to continue hoovering up domestic talent from those lower down the league’s pecking order. La Viola are holding firm, particularly against Juve and as Romano has revealed where United really stand in this saga.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spoke to GIVEMESPORT about the status of Erik ten Hag and Manchester United’s interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

"Amrabat remains an important target for Manchester United. They never sent an official bid - this is important to clarify.

"They had positive contacts at the end of June and beginning of July, as well as in recent weeks, with the player's camp.

"But they have never sent an official proposal, so let's see when Manchester United will decide to proceed in direct conversations with Fiorentina."

What else is going on at Manchester United?

The aforementioned winning goal from Varane against Gary O’Neil’s Wolves had fans talking for a number of reasons. One of those was that an international teammate who has been linked to Man United popped up in the comments of the goal scorer’s celebratory Instagram post.

Benjamin Pavard may well be pushing for a move to England away from Bayern Munich with his heart set on the Theatre of Dreams.

At the other end of the field, Ten Hag could look to make a second big signing in the attacking third after Dane Rasmus Hojlund arrived from Atalanta. The man in question is former Chelsea loanee Joao Felix who is reportedly on the brink of cancelling his contract at Atletico Madrid due in part to his rocky relationship with manager Diego Simeone.

These are two transfers that are certainly worth keeping an eye on as September 1st looms ever closer.