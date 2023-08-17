Highlights

Manchester United have already made some high-profile additions in this summer window. As September 1st edges closer, Fabrizio Romano has filled GIVEMESPORT in on the latest regarding their pursuit of Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard.

Will the Frenchman arrive in Manchester?

Manchester United didn’t look at their best on Monday Night Football but were still able to get the job done and start the new season with three points. A Wolverhampton Wanderers side in limbo visited Old Trafford and left empty-handed after Raphael Varane headed home the only goal of the game.

Talking of Varane and it was a social media post of his after the game, which Benjamin Pavard commented on, that really added fuel to this fire.

Erik ten Hag has made three major signings thus far and Pavard could well become the fourth. Andre Onana was acquired from Champions League finalists Inter, Rasmus Hojlund also arrived from Serie A and of course Mason Mount made an eyebrow-raising switch over from his boyhood club Chelsea.

Pavard has enjoyed the finer things in Munich, winning four league titles and the 2019/20 Champions League as well as a littering of domestic cups. On top of that, he has played a part in France getting to the last two World Cup finals, one of which saw them beat Croatia whilst the more recent one saw Lionel Messi and Argentina lift the iconic Jules Rimet trophy.

The defender, who has been hailed as "outstanding", seems keen to force his way out of the Bavarian region after four seasons there, having joined from fellow Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tells GIVEMESPORT all about the future of Benjamin Pavard and where his head is at.

“Currently, Bayern are not keen on this move, but my feeling is that there is a chance for Pavard to join Man Utd because the player wants to go.

“Over the weekend and the last few days, Pavard has spoken to Bayern and told them he won’t extend his contract and wants to join Manchester United to try this opportunity. So, let's see now what happens between the clubs.”

Other developments at Old Trafford...

As previously mentioned, United have added a goalkeeper, a midfielder and a forward. Defence is now the position with the most going on in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Former captain Harry Maguire may well fit into the latter category come the end of the window although his proposed transfer to West Ham United seems to be dead in the water.

Alex Crook is now reporting that Ten Hag wants to retain the services of the Englishman and that the centre-back is likely to stay and fight for his place alongside the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

Meanwhile, there could be a second new signing in the attacking third to accompany the young Hojlund.

Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix is the man in question following rumours that the relationship between him and manager Diego Simeone is on the ropes. The Portuguese international was on loan with Chelsea last year and despite their clear struggles on the field, he showed moments of brilliance.