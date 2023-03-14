Manchester United are expected to offer their young prospect Facundo Pellistri a new contract before looking at a potential loan move for him in the summer.

How long does Facundo Pellistri have left on his contract?

The 21-year-old winger now has just over two years remaining on his deal with the Red Devils having returned from his loan move to Spain last summer.

Despite having spent a season and a half away from Old Trafford on loan with Alaves, Erik ten Hag decided to keep the Uruguayan around for his first campaign at the helm.

However, it seems as if he could be set to leave the club on a season-long loan over the summer in search of some more regular football.

But before he leaves, Fabrizio Romano has suggested the youngster could be rewarded with a new deal to extend his stay at Od Trafford beyond 2025:

"The idea is to send the player on loan. It's a concrete possibility. But at the moment, it's still not decided the next step because Man United's decision will be in the next weeks on the contract.

"I'm told there is a serious possibility that Manchester United will offer Facundo Pellistri a new deal before sending him on loan, probably in the summer, but this is something to be discussed internally in the next month, so there will be conversations."

Should Facundo Pellistri be sent out on loan?

Despite being kept at the club for the 2022/23 campaign, it is only recently that Pellistri has become a part of Ten Hag's side in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has been included in numerous matchday squads, however, it is only recently where he has made an appearance from the bench.

United's recent draw against Leeds United saw the winger make his league debut for the Red Devils in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

Since, Pellistri has made another appearance in the Premier League against Southampton and came off the bench in the Europa League against Real Betis.

What is interesting to see, though, is that the 21-year-old has played significantly less than the 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho this season.

And like Pellistri, Garnacho is expected to be handed a new deal, however, unlike the Uruguayan, Garnacho is not expected to be sent on loan for next season.

So it does leave an interesting question as to where Pellistri fits into United's plans for the future and whether this new deal offers the youngster any hope or whether it is just a tool for United to cover their asset's value.