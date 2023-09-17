Manchester United have been one of the absolute biggest clubs in the world now for going on 30 years, largely thanks to their Premier League dominance. They are massive and boast arguably the largest overall fanbase in football.

That, of course, means there are quite a few famous names amongst the fans. We thought we'd pick out 10 of them - but this is far from an exhaustive list. Also worth mentioning that we've gone for actual fans here, not just famous people who wore a shirt once.

So here it is - 10 famous Manchester United fans, courtesy of Football Fancast.

10 Justin Timberlake

We'll start with an unusual one here - but we're going back some way for the proof. Justin Timberlake publicly outed himself as a United fan back in 2007, largely thanks to former striker/midfielder Alan Smith.

We won't go as far as to say he's a die-hard fan but there's certainly a link there!

9 Eamonn Holmes

Sticking with celebrity glamour, TV presenter Eamonn Holmes is a long-time fan of United. In fact, he even started the eulogies at the funeral of United legend and fellow Northern Irishman George Best.

Holmes has been very openly a massive fan for decades now, from wanting to name his son after Sir Alex Ferguson, to just this month criticising the new third kit.

The presenter actually featured alongside Ferguson on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" back in 2004. He's the only person on this list to have done that.

8 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is another who has worn his United support proudly on his sleeve for some time now. The golfer even found the nerve to out himself as a fan in front of a Liverpool crowd back in 2014. It wasn't received well.

But after winning the Open that year, McIlroy was invited to parade the Grey Jug around Old Trafford. It was an invitation he quickly accepted.

Just this week, too, McIlroy moved to offer support to under-fire defender Harry Maguire.

"Absolutely [I feel sorry for him]," he told Sky Sports. "I am sure Harry wakes up every morning, goes to work and tries his best just like we all do and when your life and career are laid bare like that and everyone sees everything... you could make 20 great passes in a game and the one pass that doesn't go quite right is the one that everyone is going to concentrate on."

7 Olly Murs

Olly Murs is a loud United fan - he has a box at Old Trafford and recently gave a tour of the stadium for the club's official website.

He can frequently be seen talking about the club over the years, too, and explained exactly why going to see the club means so much to him in an interview with the Guardian last year.

Taking my dad to Manchester United matches. He’s a massive fan, but couldn’t take us when we were kids. It’s far from Essex; we couldn’t afford it. When I got into this industry, one of my first purchases was a box at Old Trafford. Being able to take him means a lot.

A passionate fan of United, then - it's what you love to see.

6 Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's support for Man United really came into the public consciousness last year when there was talk he would front a bid to buy the club. Now, it quickly became evident that he lacked the funds to make that happen.

Still, McGregor certainly wasn't just after the publicity. He's talked about his support for the club before, including a lengthy interview with the official club site back in 2021.

“I was attracted to the success and winning mentality of the club and people surrounded by United. Irish legends like Denis Irwin and Roy Keane were dedicated to their craft and had that winning mentality. "Roy Keane was one of the best midfielders European football has ever seen. Opponents would be mentally beaten before they’d even stepped on to the pitch to face him."

It's a good read and rare that you see this much talk about the club from a 'celebrity' fan. McGregor does also have allegiances with Celtic, we should say, but there's no doubt that he has plenty of support for United.

5 Dave

Multi-award-winning rapper Dave is a big United fan - you only need listen to his music to find that out. His 2021 release "We're All Alone in This Together" featured several shout-outs to the club.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial both got name-dropped. Even youngster Amad Diallo was mentioned in a track earlier this year.

Then if you go a touch further back, you'll find Dave Tweeting like a typical fan back in 2019, primarily with Paul Pogba propaganda.

4 Richard Ashcroft

Sticking with the musician theme, Richard Ashcroft has been a United fan since childhood. He's another to give an interview with the official club site where he explained how he got on board with United.

"I come from such a hybrid area. Skelmersdale, built near to where I was brought up, was a new town for Liverpool. So there was a real mixture of football supporters at school. There were United fans, and Liverpool and Everton fans whose families had moved from Liverpool to Skelmersdale. "But essentially it was an old friend of mine. There was a family who lived across the road who used to go to watch United. They took me to my first match when I was about 10 or 11.”

The Verve frontman then talked about that first trip to Old Trafford - something that's clearly stuck with him through it all.

“It is that cliche moment of seeing the stadium and the green of the pitch for the first time. When I first started going to Old Trafford it was when Ron Atkinson was the manager, and we would always be ‘nearly there’ in the league, but with amazing crowds. "Everyone packed into the Stretford End – those were the days!"

3 Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt has never hidden his allegiance to Man United, going all the way back to his heyday of 2012. The fastest man in history was a guest of honour at Old Trafford in Alex Ferguson's final season, in fact.

Then, of course, there was that spell where Bolt attempted to break into top-level football, publicly admitting that while he had trials with Borussia Dortmund, his real dream was to play for United.

"One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I'm good enough, I'll crack on and train hard. "I've spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do."

But even in 2023, Bolt continues to talk about United and his hopes for the team. He told club media earlier this year that he'd thanks Erik Ten Hag for bringing such positivity back to the club.

“For the past couple of years it's been a tough ask for the players and tough ask for the team and there's been ups and downs, you know. So the fact that now we can see us stabling out and going forward and going up, it's brilliant. “All I was trying to say was just thank you, I appreciate [it] and just to continue what [you’re] doing.”

2 Tyson Fury

It's pretty unusual to get this far through a list like this without finding a proper local fan but here's one. Tyson Fury is from Greater Manchester and has been vocal about his support, particularly over the last few years.

But he's clearly a fan who does know his stuff. Fury even went against the grain and predicted that United would potentially be a better side without Cristiano Ronaldo last year - months before Erik Ten Hag moved the player on.

“When you have a superstar like Ronaldo, everybody relies on him to score goals and if he wasn’t there they’d be scoring the goals themselves, like they did the season before last. "I’m not saying he’s a bad asset, he’s a great asset, but sometimes with a star player, he carries the team and the young people are overshadowed by it all, they don’t get their chance to shine because ‘the great Ronaldo’ is on the pitch.”

You'll frequently find Fury's support on social media, too, be it celebrating the EFL Cup win last season, or welcoming Mason Mount to the club this summer.

1 Stormzy

Stormzy went viral last season after appearing on Sky Sports' coverage during a United game where he admitted to being starstruck by the occasion. After all, here was a lifetime fan of the club, at Old Trafford, getting to talk about the team on Monday Night Football.

Does it get much better?

But how did Stormzy actually become a fan? He explained in an interview with Soccer AM a few years ago that it was simply a case of a stars aligning.

"I always get stick. "There's probably even people watching now saying 'hear his accent what’s he doing supporting United?' But that’s just how the stars aligned for me. "When I was younger I didn’t have a big brother or like a dad who supported United so it all kinda came from me. "Cockney Red what can you do?"

Stormzy also took part in Paul Pogba's announcement video for the club back in 2016 but infamously spoiled the signing by posting the video too early. We can hardly blame him for being excited, mind.