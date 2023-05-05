Manchester United were dealt a hammer blow as they suffered a late, late defeat at the hands of a Brighton & Hove Albion penalty awarded deep into injury time.

Luke Shaw was penalised for handball following a cross into the box, and Alexis Mac Allister dispatched the resulting penalty to send the Amex Stadium into raptures.

However, United fans have pointed out that the free-kick given to Brighton in the build-up leading to the penalty was soft at best, as Shaw was punished as Julio Enciso fell to the ground in a duel.

Both Erik ten Hag and Shaw have claimed that the wrong decision was made, and perhaps United may have held on for a point if the free-kick, which led to the corner before the penalty, was not given.

The defeat means that United may be looking over their shoulders at Liverpool and Brighton, with a top-four spot not yet secure.

It was the latest defeat United have ever suffered in Premier League history, and this decision may be another kick in the teeth for the Red Devils.

The fans are fuming, and the best of their reaction can be seen below. Was it the correct call?

Other fans were less sympathetic towards the left-back...