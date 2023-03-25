Manchester United's potential takeover process reached a new landmark on Wednesday when the deadline was reached for bids to be submitted and a new name emerged.

Who has submitted a bid for Man United?

It is believed Sir Jim Ratcliffe submitted his second bid for the club on Thursday after being granted an extended deadline but there has been no confirmation yet from the Qatari party.

Skeikh Jassim's bid was also believed to have been a victim of the deadline, but another bid is expected to land within the coming days.

However, a third bidder has now emerged as a public figure in the race to potentially purchase the club in the form of the Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

And speaking on the House of Champions YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight behind the tabled bid from the 59-year-old:

"Yes, it's true. He has this kind of model that could be kind of new - also involving the fans in the bid, so to have this possibility to also involve them by paying a small amount of money and be part of the club decisions.

"But I can tell you, that from my understanding, the two most credible bids at the moment remain INEOS group and Qatari group. So these two remain the favourites to buy Manchester United."

What could Zilliacus offer for Man United?

The proposed race to potentially own Manchester United has taken a really interesting twist with this bid from the Finnish business being made public.

Presuming a bid does land from Qatar, the three bids which have been made public all offer very different terms for the Glazer family to choose from.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be interested in buying their 69% share of the club which could leave him with the possibility of claiming more shares in the club further along the line.

The expected bid from Qatar would offer United a fresh start under Sheikh Jassim, who would take on the entire club and wipe their debt in the process.

Whereas, this bid from Zilliacus offers a seriously interesting prospect.

It has been suggested by the 59-year-old that his bid would see him purchase half of the club and the fans would be granted the possibility of purchasing the other half.

Fans could have the possibility to purchase a piece of the club for under $6 (£4.90) and it would offer them the ability to run the club alongside the Finnish businessman.

This would mean fans would have some say in the key decisions that take place at the football club with Zilliacus wanting to give back some of the power to the United faithful:

"Any sport club ultimately should belong to its fans. My bid is built on equality with fans. The current development, where billionaire sheikhs and oligarchs take over clubs and control them as their personal playgrounds is not a healthy trend," he said.