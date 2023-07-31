Highlights Andre Onana criticized Harry Maguire's defending in a pre-season game, showing frustration with his mistake that led to a missed goal opportunity for Borussia Dortmund.

Onana's reaction disappointed former player Gabriel Agbonlahor, who felt that Maguire was being unfairly targeted and questioned whether Onana would have reacted the same way toward other players.

Maguire's future at Manchester United is uncertain, as he was stripped of the captaincy and the club is reportedly open to selling him. West Ham United has shown interest in signing him, but Maguire is said to be determined to stay and fight for his place.

Gabriel Agbonlahor was disappointed in Andre Onana's reaction to Harry Maguire in Manchester United's pre-season defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

The new signing was furious with the former captain for his defending on a Dortmund attack which ultimately missed.

What was the incident between Andre Onana and Harry Maguire?

The incident occurred in the 47th minute of the game, with Dortmund's first real attack of the second half.

Maguire sloppily gave the ball away halfway into United's half and Dortmund countered, with new signing Onana forced into a save, before the follow-up attempt was smashed into the side netting by young Karim Adeyemi.

Following the miss, the Cameroon international leapt up and sprinted toward the England international, shouting at the defender presumably about staying switched on and not making mistakes like that.

The goalkeeper was asked about the incident in a post-match interview, he stated:

"I try to talk to them a lot because I know he's a good player, he is one of the captains of the team. That’s big, and he is good with the ball, so I would demand [from] him a lot and he’s a good, great guy. For me, it's a great honor to play with these defenders. With Martinez, Harry [Maguire]. They are important players for the club. I'm very happy to be part of this team and to play with them."

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor revealed he was disappointed in the £120k-per-week Onana for the way he reacted to the incident, as well as suggesting that Maguire is an easy target at the moment, and that the shot-stopper wouldn't run after Lisandro Martinez:

"First of all, Harry Maguire didn't do anything wrong, he played the ball to a midfielder and the midfielder gave it away and I feel like he's an easy target. I don't like that from Onana, I feel he wouldn't do that to Martinez, are you running after Rashford like that? I don't think you are.

"Maguire's an easy target so I think I'd look at that. I'd understand it if it was a big mistake, and it's cost a goal, or it was Harry Maguire's fault, fair enough. But, I want to see that energy for every player."

What is next for Harry Maguire at Manchester United?

The England international's future at the Red Devils is up in the air.

The defender was recently stripped of the Manchester United captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag, with the defender taking to Twitter to say:

"Whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt." Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes replaced the English international as captain.

The defender is also reportedly up for sale by the Red Devils, with Ten Hag hoping that the sale of his former captain could help increase his budget and fund future incomings.

Conference League winners West Ham United are the club who have shown the most interest in signing the defender, with manager David Moyes eying up a double United swoop for the defender as well as teammate Scott McTominay.

The Manchester club have reportedly put an asking price of £50m on the defender, which is expected to drive away a number of potential suitors, whilst West Ham submitted their opening offer of £20m, which was rejected by the Red Devils.

It is also unknown whether Maguire is interested in a move to the Hammers, with the report stating that the England international intends to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford ahead of Euro 2024.