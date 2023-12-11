The Glazers have been synonymous with an uneasy feeling for many Manchester United fans.

In their reign of ownership since the summer of 2005, the Red Devils have seen the highs of both domestic and continental trophies, yet also the lows of stagnant periods and poor signings. You could even look back at the start of the takeover all those years ago, and see that Malcolm Glazer had to really take on a power struggle as he wrestled for the majority ownership against shareholders and even protesting fans. It's a topic that has reaped sporting success, but also polarised many.

However, it seems as if there may be an imminent change, with Jim Ratcliffe's takeover supposedly expected to be confirmed this week.

However, while the news rounds work over time - and to focus on the sporting aspect - we at Football FanCast have taken a look at 15 players, ranked least to most expensive in an attempt to see Manchester United's most influential signings in this riches-infused era of much scrutiny.

15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 2016/17

From PSG, free

Some say that the best things in life come for free and in fairness, you'd be hard pushed to disagree with the well-known proverb in the case of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I don't need to rattle on about Zlatan's goal record too in-depth, but let's just say the then-free agent brought that same tenacity to Old Trafford back between 2016-18. Despite many wondering if he'd continue his form after life as PSG's headline stealing maverick, he did just that in his brief stint with an in-transition United.

He had aged like a fine wine and immediately on entrance made an impact. He took up the number nine shirt, and built on his 156 goals in 180 all-competition games with the Parisians - scoring 29 in 53. There were trophies as well as goals, too - as Ibra helped United to the 2016 Community Shield, UEFA Europa League and EFL Cup. Success? Yes. Impact made? Yes.

14 Edwin van der Sar - 2004/05

From Fulham, £2 million

This key member of Ajax's Golden Generation arrived at Manchester United from Fulham on the 1st of August 2005 for £2 million. That fee looks ridiculous now, considering just how good van der Sar was, and of course how much the market has changed. At United, the former Ajax, Juventus and Fulham man totted up 263 total appearances and a remarkable 135 clean sheets in a six-year spell.

In that time too, the Dutch international was a marvellous foundation on which United built on to capture four Premier Leagues (three of those successive from 2006-07 to 2008-09), two Football League Cups (2005-06 and 2009-10), three FA Community Shields, a Champions League in 2008 and a Club World Cup victory that same year. His individual accolades stretch just as far, and it's no wonder why Alex Ferguson described him as the best goalkeeper to have played for Manchester United.

13 Ji-sung Park - 2004/05

From PSV, £4 million

Another signing from 2004/05's season, Ji-sung Park arrived a little under the radar and developed into one of the most underrated midfielders the Premier League has ever seen. With a tireless engine, excellent workrate, and endearing commitment to his team - United signed the South Korean following impressive displays with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, as well as with the South Korean national team. The latter notably shocked in their home-shared 2002 World Cup.

Although slightly controversial their progression may have been - PSV cemented Park's underground status as he thrilled in Europe. UEFA included him in the shortlist for their 2005 UEFA Best Forward award of which included greats like Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o, Adriano, and Andriy Shevchenko. Such was Park's malleability under Sir Alex Ferguson, the South Korean enjoyed a career as a United stalwart - achieving the same trophy haul as his goalkeeper van der Sar. Ji-sung Park tallied up 208 total appearances for United.

12 Patrice Evra - 2004/05

From Monaco, £5.5 million

Sir Alex was really on the ball back in 2004/05, as the fourth featured signing here, and the third of the season comes in the shape of Patrice Evra. The Frenchman was another one of those to go on and thrive at Old Trafford - and embark on a long and fruitful career. Arriving from Monaco after a stellar season where his side were Champions League Runners-up to Jose Mourinho's Porto; Evra slowly evolved into one of the Premier League's toughest left-backs.

Another fervent Ferguson devotee (something he has taken into his punditry), Evra amassed 379 appearances for United and won a whopping total of 14 trophies.

11 Nemanja Vidic - 2005/06

From Spartak Moscow, £7 million

Arriving after our triplet of brilliance from 04/05, Serbian future-icon Nemanja Vidic came in from Spartak Moscow on the 25th of December, 2005. Alex Ferguson initially scouted the battling defender back in 2003 when he was just 21. By this point, he had trailblazed through both Red Star Belgrade and Spartak Subotica, before moving to the Russian Premier League as their rumoured most expensive defender ever. He must've been good right?

Well, United took the £7 million punt, and it returned defensive greatness that helped win ten honours in 381 total appearances.

10 Chris Smalling - 2010/11

From Fulham, £11 million

Chris Smalling's journey from non-league to Manchester United via Fulham is as charming as life after the historic English club. Where United wasn't perhaps a bad time in his career, what's impressive was the defender's choice to take to the continent, which after 323 appearances - isn't something English players have always been thoroughly renowned to do.

Smalling arrived a prodigy at United, but steadily developed into an Old Trafford favourite - playing for a transitioning club with Sir Alex's eventual departure after 26 seasons. Smalling, now 33, plays for Roma in Serie A - and has added to his two Premier Leagues, three Community Shields, EFL Cup and Europa League trophy; with the inaugural UEFA Conference League title in 2021-22. In that victory, he also firmly cemented himself in the competition's Team of the Season.

9 Michael Carrick - 2006/07

From Tottenham Hotspur, £14 million

In 2006, Michael Carrick had worked up quite the reputation as a quiet force in midfield. Similar to Park, but a little further back - Carrick could pass the ball excellently of course, yet he did the little bits too - that don't often get the plaudits. He laid the dancefloor for other creatives to dance on, and on so many occasions too.

After joining United for £14 million in July 2006, Carrick's displays as part of the Red Devils' machine saw him steadily become the most decorated English footballer of all time. Carrick's United spell was 464 outings strong, and brought 18 trophies. Interestingly, now he takes on a managerial career. Clearly as a player he knew how to get silverware - but will Carrick the gaffer repeat anywhere near this?

Trophy/competition Winning Years Premier League 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13 UEFA Champions League 2007-08 UEFA Europa League 2016-17 FA Cup 2015-16 Football League/EFL Cup 2009-10, 2016-17 FA Community Shield 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 FIFA Club World Cup 2008

8 Antonio Valencia - 2009/10

From Wigan Athletic, £16 million

Antonio Valencia is perhaps of Wigan Athletic's most cultured signings. An Ecuadorian winger-full-back-extraordinaire at the JJB? Barclays heritage, you could say. Valencia built on the hype and mystery after joining from Villareal on-loan then permanently, where just one full season was enough for Manchester United to want him.

Adept at both darting forward and helping the attack, he was also a unit who could provide lung-busting covering runs. Valencia, like many on this list, epitomise the hard workers that Sir Alex needed. Of course, he'd have his stars - but a Rooney or van Persie, would be nothing without a Valencia for instance. The former Ecuadorian captain wore United colours on 339 occasions and won nine honours in Manchester. Valencia didn't score often, but when he did - they tended to be magnificent.

7 David de Gea - 2011/12

From Atletico Madrid, £18.9 million

David de Gea signed for United on the 29th of June, 2011. He was brought in as a replacement from Atletico Madrid for the retiring Edwin van der Sar - and even bore likeness to the Dutch great over his formative years, which was furthered by the press dubbing him 'van der Gea'. He joined for a British record fee of £18.9 million, but did he warrant such?

Well, despite the press-mauling of de Gea's latest form before his departure into free agent obscurity, we'd say yes. An agile, cat-like shot-stopper - de Gea was key in so many trophy-wielding Man. United peaks. In 545 appearances, de Gea achieved a reputable 190 clean sheets and won eight major honours - most notably the 2012-13 Premier League title.

6 Robin van Persie - 2012/13

From Arsenal, £24 million

Treading on the lines of treachery, Robin van Persie joined Manchester United from top six rivals Arsenal in August 2012. Despite receiving £24 million for their star forward, Arsenal were no doubt a little dumbstruck - and van Persie became a critical part of the side that won the Premier League in 2012-13, as he netted a prolific 26 goals in 38 PL games and a hattrick that even sealed the title. That tally also found him with the Golden Boot ahead of Luis Suarez and Gareth Bale.

The Dutchman wouldn't win the Premier League again, but would still chip in with vital goals - to notch a total of 58 in 105 all-competition outings - and help stock his personal accolade shelves with FIFPro XI inclusions, 2012-13's goal of the season award, and even the Premier League 100 Club's Greatest Goal Award.

5 Dimitar Berbatov - 2008/09

From Tottenham Hotspur, £30.75 million

Dimitar Berbatov joined United in 2008 on a four-year-deal for £30.75 million. His impact at Spurs was that of a brilliant play making forward. With a touch of finesse that could part a sea of defenders, paired with aerial prowess, as well as brutish volleying ability - Manchester United showed that perhaps the Bulgarian was wasted at White Hart Lane. Yes, he scored 46 in 102 total games - but it only reaped the Football League Cup in 2008-09.

After signing for United, Berbatov's scoring exploits were welcomed by all-round talent and investment - and his 56 in 149 total outings was rewarded with two Premier League titles (2008-09 and 2010-11), two Community Shields (2010 and 2011), one Football League Cup (2009-10), and a FIFA Club World Cup (2008).

4 Juan Mata - 2013/14

From Chelsea £37.1 million

As we approach the business end of our expensive signings, Juan Mata arrives at spot four as a key acquisition from rivals Chelsea in January 2014. He of course signed for £37.1 million after often lighting up Stamford Bridge in trademark, creative fashion.

Mata admittedly made up for a lack of pace throughout his career with his control, technique, passing, creativity, and vision, which allows him to link-up with teammates and register many assists, in addition to scoring key goals.

At United, the member of Spain's 2010 World Cup winning squad continued to excel. Chelsea's impeccable statline of 33 goals and 57 assists in 135 games, was bettered in a longer stint. United saw Mata contribute greatly - with 51 goals and 47 assists in 285 all-competition games. In his time at United, Mata didn't top his Chelsea trophy haul - yet still got his hands on an FA Cup (2015-16) and an EFL Cup (2016-17).

3 Bruno Fernandes - 2019/20

From Sporting Lisbon, £47 million

Following the fabled footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes made the switch from Sporting in 2020. Coming to the Premier League for a cool £47 million, the midfielder had put in the groundwork of his game in Italy with Novara, Sampdoria, and Udinese. Brilliant personal highs came with Sporting - especailly in his final terms there.

In 2018-19, he scored 20 and assisted 13 in 33 games, and then 2019-20 - he scored eight and assisted seven in 17 before United prized him away. It's fair to say that Bruno has proved his worth. Often disliked by rivals, but quietly revered at the same time, Fernandes has a knack as a determined United midfielder. Since arriving at Old Trafford, he has repaid his big money move with 69 goals in 207 all-competition games. Factor in the 59 assists, and that's serious value for what is an eye-watering sum.

2 Rasmus Hojlund - 2023/24

From Copenhagen, £64 million

Rasmus Hojlund comes in at number two in this value list, and it's intriguing - as out of a football family of three brothers, he's so far number one. With his two younger twins, Oscar and Emil, also showing great potential in the Copenhagen ranks - 20-year-old Rasmus' £64 million move is still in its early stages.

After performing in both Austria's and Italy's top flights admirably with Sturm Graz and Atalanta - Hojlund looks to be a big star for the future. At the former, he scored 12 in 21. With Atalanta, the gifted young forward netted 10 in 34. United obviously snapped him up after just these formative showings - and it seems that although his outings have showed good intent - the young man might've arrived amidst a time of ten Hag turmoil.

Looking to build on his five goals in 19 (with none in twelve PL games) as well as the somewhat lacking chemistry with teammates - it'll be intriguing just how good Hojlund could be when he gets up and running.

1 Paul Pogba - 2016/17

From Juventus, £89 million

Here we are. The number one spot for most expensive Glazer's signing is the enigmatic, frustratingly brilliant Paul Pogba. You know the story - World Cup winner, a vibrancy, a natural gift. But, as quickly as things can hit the highs - the lows aren't too far behind.

Pogba's spell at Juventus after Manchester United's first spell went awry, was simply sublime and had him touted for the heady heights of the world game. He is up there, but with every fantastic performance, there seemed to be controversy in its wake. There were managerial confrontations, familial disputes, and most recently - a doping scandal. Yet Paul Pogba on his day warrants that £89 million price tag that Manchester United fished out for his signature back in August 2016.

In some ways, his return to England serves an important notice about how to treat certain players and personality - but also the role the media relationships can have in blowing things out of proportion. The best thing Pogba could've done at times, was perhaps not feed the circus - yet I fear that that's like telling a lion tamer not to poke the very thing he's trying to tame. Paul Pogba, in the long and short of it - was (and is once his current situation dies down) one of football's raw showmen.