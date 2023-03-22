Manchester United are expected to receive up to eight bids to take over the club before the deadline on Wednesday evening.

Who is in the running to buy Man United?

It is believed the two parties in the best position to take over from the Glazer family currently is the bid from Qatar and the bid from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The two parties held talks in Manchester last week on Thursday and Friday - respectively - and both parties were shown around the club's facilities.

It is also expected that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani could up his bid to purchase the club outright ahead of the deadline on Wednesday evening.

However, he is not expected to be the only bidder come the end of play on Wednesday with Kaveh Solhekol telling Sky Sports the latest coming out of Manchester:

"The information we have is there will be at least five bids for Manchester United going in before the deadline tomorrow [Wednesday] evening. There could be as many as eight, I'm being told.

"These are not all bids to buy the club outright. Some of the bids are just investors, hedge funds who want to buy a small stake in Manchester United, or are proposing to finance other bids, or for instance, lend more money to the Glazers."

Will the Glazers definitely sell?

There has still been the lingering belief that United could still remain in the hands of the Glazer family despite the ongoing takeover situation.

Reports have suggested the current owners could be provided financial backing from Elliot Management if they were to decide they would like to remain at the helm.

However, Solhekol has claimed the Glazers are now keen to pass the club onto someone else but will only do so if the price is right.

It had previously been suggested that the bid from Qatar would not be improved and they would not be looking to overpay for the club.

But on the back of the visit last week, it seems as if that mindset has shifted, and Sheikh Jassim is now willing to up his offer in hope of beating the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

In comparison, it is believed Sir Jim Ratcliffe's price is fairly stern and he will not be willing to do the same as the Qataris and overpay for the club.

It seems as if Wednesday will provide a clearer indication of where the future of the Glazers lies and it will be interesting to see if a new favourite potentially emerges after the bids are submitted.