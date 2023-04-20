Manchester United's owners may look to current deals being sanctioned in America as a benchmark for their potential sale of the Premier League club.

What's the latest takeover news?

Improved bids were lodged last month for the Red Devils with the likes of the Qatar party and Sir Jim Ratcliffe visiting the club in person.

However, there are now reports suggesting that the Glazer family could look to keep the club if they are not satisfied with the proposed return on their investment.

It is believed they had initially considered selling the club if bids in the region of £6bn were to land on their table over the coming months.

However, the American family have now seen NFL team, the Washington Commanders, put up for sale in the region of £4.8bn which could see them reevaluate their stance at Old Trafford.

The Commanders are one of the NFL's least glamorous and least decorated sides which could put United's valuation into perspective.

ESPN have claimed the Glazers could potentially look to remain at United for another decade in hope of seeing the club's value rise to around £10bn.

And speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has suggested sources in America have highlighted the sale of the Washington Commanders as a potential issue for United:

(50:15) "American sources have said to us the Glazers are one of the owners of the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so they have to approve new owners in the NFL - it works weirdly. And the Washington Commanders are about to exchange hands and that'd be a world record fee for a franchise or a club and they've been sold for $6 billion.

"And this is the Washington Commanders who are probably one of the lesser franchises in the NFL. They are one of the least entertaining ones, they've got very little history.

"And then they do compare that to Manchester United, one of the most historic teams on the planet. Up there with the Dallas Cowboys. United and the Dallas Cowboys in America are regarded as the two biggest clubs/franchises in world sport. And I just don't think this money will be enough for the Glazers."

What could lie ahead for United?

This could be another interesting twist in the potential sale of the Red Devils which is quickly turning into a farce for fans of the Premier League giants.

United were put up for sale back in November and the interested parties have done their bit in showing their interest in potentially taking the club off the Glazers.

However, the last-minute potential U-turn from the Glazers will feel like a real blow if they pull the plug on the proposed sale of the club.

And what will be interesting is to see what the reaction of the fans would be if this was to happen.

In recent years, we have seen United fans protest the ownership which has even led to the storming of Old Trafford which forced the Premier League to postpone the scheduled match against Liverpool due to safety concerns.

Now two years on from this, it would be interesting to see how the potential news of the Glazers pulling out of a deal would be taken by the fans.

Erik ten Hag has done an impressive job since arriving at Old Trafford, but this could feel like a real step backwards for the club.