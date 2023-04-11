Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are not speaking to Harry Kane yet over a summer transfer amid takeover uncertainty.

What's the latest on Harry Kane and Man Utd?

It's quite possible that the Red Devils could have new owners in the very near future. Indeed, a number of different parties have made their interest public.

The likes of Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus have placed bids, while Elliott Management wants a minority stake.

However, it remains unclear if the Glazers will actually sell. This means Erik ten Hag and co don't quite know who will be writing the cheques this summer to pay for any major transfers.

Consequently, while the club's football staff may be keen on landing Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, they don't yet know how much they can bid.

When speaking on The United Stand, Romano explained his full understanding of the latest situation on the Spurs star.

He said (6:30): “At the moment, first of all, there are no negotiations. So Harry Kane is not speaking to United yet. It's very early, so we have to see what's going to happen at the end of the season. But at the moment there are no direct conversations yet.

"And at the moment everything is about the internal discussion because again Man United have to make clear how much they can spend on the striker. That is going to be absolutely crucial.

"So who is going to be the owners? The Glazers, any other group? How much they want to spend on the striker?”

How much will Harry Kane cost?

According to a January report from The Daily Star, it could cost in the region of £300m for Man United or anyone else to land Kane this summer.

Their report explains that a weekly-wage demand could now be close to £400k, while Spurs would also want a transfer fee of about £120m to sell the 29-year-old.

The Glazers might not be willing to spend all that on one player this summer but somebody like Sheikh Jassim could be open to it if he can complete a takeover.

After all, he is part of Qatar's ruling royal family, – who reportedly have a collective net worth estimated to be around £275bn – so a move for Kane could well be affordable.

For the time being, though, with the takeover still up in the air, United may not be able to make any concrete move for the Englishman for some time yet.