Manchester United have been huge admirers of Harry Kane for some time and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player ahead of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Manchester United's interest in Harry Kane?

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are still keen to bring the Tottenham Hotspur goal machine to Old Trafford this summer and are planning an attacking revolution.

As per the report, the Red Devils are looking to build a strike force of both Kane and Goncalo Ramos when the transfer window opens next month and it is claimed that Man United are preparing for tough negotiations with Daniel Levy to finally secure the striker's signature.

Will Manchester United sign Harry Kane this summer?

Despite clear progress being made at Old Trafford since the arrival of Erik ten Hag last summer, there are still some pain points in the squad that need addressing ahead of next season.

Following the premature departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November, the Red Devils made a move for Wout Weghorst to fill the gap in the centre-forward role but with just two goals tallied up, the 30-year-old hasn't been able to make the desired impact.

Not only that, Man United mainstay Anthony Martial has been unable to make the role his own either, as his inconsistent form continues with just seven goals scored over the campaign so far.

As a result, the signing of Kane - who has a reported £100m price tag - would be a massive boost for the club, as the England captain has no trouble finding the back of the net having scored double figures consistently for Tottenham Hotspur throughout his career.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner would undoubtedly be a huge upgrade on Martial for the plain and simple reason that he scores more regularly.

Indeed, the England skipper has bagged more league goals this season (26) than the Man United striker has delivered in three seasons (9). That is a dismal indication of just how poor the Frenchman has been in recent years.

It will come as no surprise that Kane has earned huge praise over this career so far, with German World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann full of compliments for England's top-scorer:

"Harry Kane is exceptional. He dedicated all his career to Tottenham and he is not only their symbol, but the symbol of English football.

"He breaks one record after the other, but unfortunately he didn't win anything so far and this is a bit sad because a player like him has to quit with at least a couple of trophies in his pocket."

A move to the Manchester giants could provide Kane with the opportunity to not only continue his pursuit of the all-time Premier League goal-scoring record but will give him the chance to win major trophies along the way, as the Red Devils are back on the path to success following their League Cup win earlier this season.

With that being said, if the Man United hierarchy can convince Kane to make the move this summer, it would be a major coup and will send a clear message of intent for the club to dominate English football once again. Sadly, it would also undoubtedly mean the end for Martial in Manchester red.

Should Kane carry the club to glory, however, few will have any reason to complain that those who stood before him were sold on.