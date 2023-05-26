Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could depart Old Trafford this summer, Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

What's going on with Harry Maguire?

The England international has lost his starting spot at United this season following the signing of Lisandro Martinez and has fallen even further down the pecking order behind left-back Luke Shaw, who has moved to the centre on 11 occasions this season.

The 29-year-old has had a mixed spell at Old Trafford since joining in 2019, with a number of high-profile errors leading to criticism, but manager Erik ten Hag recently praised the centre-back, referring to Maguire as "dominant."

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that there is a strong possibility that United part ways with Maguire this summer.

"Man United will probably go for a centre-back, with the situation of Harry Maguire to be considered, because there is a serious chance for him to leave, and with Kim Min-jae remaining as one of the big names they have in the list, with a release clause available in July, for sure he's in the list," he stated.

"Kim Min-jae is not the only one so Man United will go for that type of player."

Should United sell Maguire?

The former Leicester defender has two years remaining on his £190k-per-week contract, and given his current status in the squad, a renewal seems far from likely.

His value may never be higher, and United could potentially recoup some of the £80m they spent on him four years ago.

If they do bring in another centre-back, the prospect of regular minutes will be a remote one for Maguire, and he may be better off finding a new club. It is currently unclear who might bid for him, but if his former coach Brendan Rodgers potentially moves to Spurs as has been mooted, a reunion in north London may be on the cards.

Maguire has made 174 appearances for The Red Devils, but with just seven league starts this season, it is clear that he is not valued as a key player by Ten Hag, and he could be part of a major summer clearout.

The defender joined the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Ten Hag is seemingly keen to stamp his own authority on the squad, and may choose to bring in more of his own targets following the success of Martinez.

Maguire could move on and rediscover the form which he has not found all season, and United could help fund a move for his replacement if an offer arrives this summer, in a deal which could suit all parties.