Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could be set for a summer exit from Old Trafford over the coming months after a difficult 2022/23 campaign.

How much does Harry Maguire earn?

The Red Devils enjoyed a successful first campaign under Erik ten Hag - on the whole - having landed themselves a spot inside the Premier League's top three and lifted the Carabao Cup.

However, one man who will want to forget this season in a hurry is Maguire as he saw his spot in the starting XI disappear under the Dutch manager.

Indeed, Maguire made just eight starts in the Premier League this season which is a huge contrast to the 28 starts he made in the 2021/22 league campaign.

This summer will mark the fourth anniversary of Maguire's move to Old Trafford from Leicester City as his contract runs down to its final two years.

Earning a whopping £190k-per-week, the England international's spot in the United side is clearly not in the starting XI anymore and reports in Italy (via GOAL) as if Ten Hag is looking to strengthen his defence even further this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has suggested both the player and the club are of the belief that this summer should be a parting of ways:

"But the feeling now on both people close to the player and people close to the club is that the best solution is to let Harry Maguire leave in the summer.

"He wants to play. He needs to play it's really important also for the Euros, and so Manchester United will have a meeting with Harry Maguire next week at the end of the season with Erik ten Hag involved."

Who wants to sign Maguire?

One clubs has emerged as a reported potential suitor for the 30-year-old centre-back ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

And that club is believed to be Tottenham Hotspur who have recently appointed their new permanent manager in Ange Postecoglou.

Indeed, according to reports, Harry Kane has actually asked the club to bring in his England teammate in the past as they look to bolster their defence.

Spurs ended the 2022/23 campaign with one of the worst defensive records in the entire Premier League having conceded a staggering 63 goals.

On the back of an underwhelming campaign for the 30-year-old, it would be interesting to see how much of the £80m price tag United would be able to salvage if he is to be sold this summer.

However, there is another interesting potential angle with United believed to have Harry Kane at the top of their summer wishlist.

Given Spurs are believed to be keen on Maguire, it will be intriguing to see if United would be willing to do business with the north London club if they are not willing to sell them Kane.

Alternatively, there may be scope to include Maguire in a potential proposal for the England captain.