Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Fred this summer despite the player still being considered as "important" at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Fred leaving Manchester United?

Fred has never quite managed to completely win over Man United supporters since his arrival from Shakthar Donetsk in 2018. Despite his best efforts, the midfielder has struggled to show the consistency and quality that many expected of him following his approximately £52m transfer.

Despite having made 213 appearances for the Red Devils and earning 32 caps for the Brazil national team, Fred has often flattered to deceive.

It is therefore unsurprising that the 30-year-old may be moved on this summer as Erik ten Hag aims to mould this United team in his image off the back of a successful debut season at Old Trafford.

According to transfer expert Romano, Fred could well be on his way out of Man United this summer, despite still being held in high regard at the club.

Romano said: "Fred is still considered as an important player by Man United but the reality is that they are open to listening to proposals and negotiating for Fred. So, Fred could be on the move this summer. This is a concrete possibility."

The Italian also lists fellow midfielder Donny van de Beek as a potential summer outgoing, with the Dutchman desperate for more regular minutes, meaning that United may have to reinforce the centre of the pitch this summer.

Mason Mount is on his way to Old Trafford and will be seen as a good upgrade on some of the current midfield options, but more numbers may be required ahead of a season which includes Champions League football.

Fred has been linked with a potential move to Fulham, but also reportedly has other offers on the table. Having spent so highly on the expected arrival of Mount, this could be an opportunity for United to reclaim some of their expenses.

Which midfielders could replace Fred?

One man that Ten Hag and his squad already know intimately is Marcel Sabitzer, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old featured 18 times for United last term, netting on three occasions, and the Red Devils are reportedly keeping their options open despite Bayern's willingness to sell the Austrian this summer.

There have been some links to Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia too, although respective moves to Chelsea and Liverpool look more likely at this stage.

United's takeover uncertainty means that Ten Hag may be limited in what he can spend, certainly in the opening part of the window, and with a new goalkeeper and centre-forward potentially taking priority, the Red Devils may want to keep Fred around after all.