Manchester United have made an improved offer for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana having seen their previous bid rebuffed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Will Manchester United sign Onana?

Onana's potential move to Old Trafford is proving to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer with a deal seemingly no closer to completion.

Inter have already rejected Man United's opening £38.5m bid for their goalkeeper as Erik ten Hag seeks a reunion with his former Ajax stopper. Onana is keen on a move to the Premier League too and has expressed his desire to link up with Ten Hag once again.

The 27-year-old's stock has significantly risen as a result of consistently outstanding Serie A and Champions League performances, the peak of which came in last season's 1-0 European final defeat to United's rivals Manchester City.

Onana's willingness to play out from the back and his assurance with the ball at his feet make him an understandably desirable target for Ten Hag, especially given the pair have already worked together in the Netherlands.

While Inter are holding firm on their valuation of the Cameroonian, their resolve looks set to be tested again as transfer expert Romano claims an improved bid has been sent to the Italian club.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: "He [Onana] is a top target for Manchester United - a goalkeeper. They are working on it. They made an opening proposal of €45m [£38m], add-ons included. Rejected by Inter. Inter always wanted €60m [£51m] for Onana.

"But what we can say today is that after new contacts during the day, Manchester United have improved their proposal for Onana and now they are around €50m [£43m], add-ons included."

He added: "So, Man United have arrived at €50m now, Inter always wanted €60m. So, at the moment it seems from Inter sources that they are not happy yet with this proposal.

"€50m with add-ons included, so likely to be €45m plus €5m, and so the idea of some sources close to the negotiation is that for €55m package this deal could be done. So, let's see how it will advance."

Romano goes on to add that Inter want the deal done as soon as possible with the club not wanting to sell the player late in the window. The Nerazzurri will need to replace Onana and will want as much time as they can get to go into the transfer market themselves for a goalkeeper.

With both sides seemingly keen to get the deal done for the right price, Onana could very well be on his way to Old Trafford sooner rather than later.

Is David de Gea leaving Man United?

Of course, the future of United's current goalkeeper De Gea depends on the negotiations taking place with Onana.

De Gea's contract expired at the end of June and he is now technically no longer a Man United player, despite ongoing talks between the Spaniard and the club.

A series of cryptic tweets from De Gea suggest that talks are not going smoothly or advancing at present, with De Gea's 12-year United career perhaps coming to an abrupt halt. Partner this with the Red Devils' Onana discussions and there is good reason to believe the 32-year-old will not be at Old Trafford next season.

Ten Hag has said in the past that he cannot guarantee that De Gea will always be his number one (via 90min), with the shot-stopper's technical ability having come under fire in recent years.

Despite this, De Gea still won the Premier League Golden Glove following a season of 17 clean sheets.