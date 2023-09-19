For the first time in his Manchester United tenure, Erik ten Hag is in an unexpected rut, watching on as his side struggle to even show signs of picking up all three points, losing three of their first five Premier League games this season.

Their latest defeat, coming against Brighton & Hove Albion, proved once again just how far away the Red Devils are from returning to their best, with this season seen as two steps back so far, after progressing so much during the last campaign.

The bad news just keeps coming for those at Old Trafford, with the latest injury news revealing the timeline for another star's absence, dealing Ten Hag even more injury woes.

What's the latest Manchester United injury news?

On top of their poor form this season, United have been fairly unfortunate when it comes to injuries, losing the likes of Raphael Varane, Mason Mount, and Luke Shaw. That said, their summer transfer business, welcoming Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and Sofyan Amrabat, as well as others, means that they've got no excuse for their results.

Now, to make matters worse, they've been dealt another long-term injury blow, potentially impacting them on the pitch once again. According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Aaron Wan-Bisska will miss the next two months through injury:

"Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for up to two months after sustaining hamstring injury in final minutes after coming on against Brighton."

The news will leave those at Old Trafford fairly frustrated, given that Wan-Bissaka's introduction to the game was unnecessary so late on, with Brighton 3-1 up and cruising to victory. Nonetheless, they must now face the consequences of being without Wan-Bissaka in what will be a busy period, especially when the Champions League gets underway.

When it comes to right-back options, Ten Hag will have to hope that Diogo Dalot avoids injury, with the Portugal international now the Red Devils' only natural option in the role.

How has Aaron Wan-Bissaka performed this season?

There was a period of time when it looked as though Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United career was destined to end in failure. To his credit, however, he has battled back superbly to put himself firmly in Ten Hag's plans.

Prior to his injury against Brighton, the former Crystal Palace man had started all four games for United this season, and looked like the first-choice option when it came to the right-back role, making his injury all the move devastating.

Wan-Bissaka has been credited for turning his United career around, too, with commentator Micky Gray praising the defender after his performance in the Carabao Cup win over Burnley, telling talkSPORT: “Aaron Wan Bissaka has been absolutely fantastic tonight, he really has. He’s been out of the frame for a long, long time, I saw him midweek, he set up the first goal for Christian Eriksen.

“What a performance he’s put in tonight, not a foot wrong, and he’s getting in the opposition's half, putting balls in the box, making things happen, great performance.”

With that said, United will be hoping to have the defender back as soon as possible, particularly after their poor start to the season, combined with the fact that they've now been left short at right-back.