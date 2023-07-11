Manchester United's pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is "being driven by Erik ten Hag", but there is still a "gap in valuation" between the two clubs, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United transfer news - What's the latest on Andre Onana?

It has been an interesting start to the transfer window for United this year. The club have had some significant success in the market, such as the capture of highly rated Chelsea star Mason Mount for just £55m, but there have also been some setbacks, notably the resignation that a deal for Harry Kane wouldn't be feasible.

Another area of the team that has been creating headlines is the goalkeeping department, as long-term shot-stopper and former Spanish international David De Gea finally left the club after a rather public falling out over a dispute around a new contract.

With De Gea out the door, the Red Devils are in need of a new number one, and the player they have identified to take up that role is Cameroon international, Onana.

According to the Daily Mail, the three-time European champions are preparing an offer in the region of £43m for the Inter man, after having previously made only verbal offers to the Italian giants.

Unfortunately for Ten Hag's men, the Nerazzurri have valued their star keeper at £51m and do not seem to be showing any sign that they will budge on that price in the near future.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Andre Onana, Erik ten Hag and Manchester United?

Sheth says that United are incredibly keen on this deal, primarily due to Ten Hag's admiration for the player. However, should Inter refuse to budge from their valuation, a deal could be difficult for the Red Devils.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I think this will depend on Inter Milan more than anything else. Look, United, they continue to push for a deal for Andre Onana. This one's really being driven by Erik ten Hag.

"He really wants him at United — played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax — but there's a gap in valuation that still exists. Inter, at the moment, aren't budging on their €60m valuation of Andre Onana. And I think if it was to remain that way, United would find it difficult to want to pay that much."

How does Andre Onana stack up against David De Gea?

With United looking like they will have to spend something close to £50m for their new number one, how much better has he been compared to De Gea last season?

According to WhoScored, it was the Inter man that had a better league season last year, with the Cameroonian star averaging a decent match rating of 6.72 across his 24 Serie A appearances, while his Spanish counterpart averaged just 6.67 across his 38 Premier League games.

The former Ajax man conceded fewer goals per 90 last season at just one, whereas De Gea conceded 1.13 per 90, per FBref.

The biggest difference between the keepers, however, is in their ability to play the ball with their feet, with Onana completing 81.3% of his passes per 90 compared to De Gea's 71.1%, and crucially, Onana's passing ability led to 0.33 shot-creating actions per 90 last season compared to the Spaniard's 0.13.

This ability to play with his feet has already won him plaudits from United legend Rio Ferdinand, who said:

"[As a] modern-day goalkeeper, he's top class. He takes the ball under pressure, doesn't panic, and brings the other team onto him, which creates space around that.

"He plays over or through the press. He was fabulous tonight in doing that."

If Ten Hag can get a hold of his former number one this summer, United could well do more than just challenge for Champions League football next year.