Manchester United will give Jadon Sancho "another season" of Premier League football to prove his worth after "ridiculous" suggestions of a £45m sale, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Manchester United transfer news - what's the latest on Jadon Sancho?

After over a year of back and forth with Borussia Dortmund, in the summer of 2021, United finally secured their long-term target Sancho in a monster move that cost the Red Devils an estimated £73m.

Since his arrival in the Premier League and putting pen to paper on his bumper £350,000-a-week contract, it's fair to say that things haven't gone entirely to plan for the dynamic winger.

Having made 79 appearances in all competitions for United, Sancho has scored just 12 goals and created even less, with only six assists to his name.

These poor performances have led to speculation that Erik ten Hag may be about to cut his losses with the player in an attempt to recuperate some of that initial £73m spent on him.

According to the Daily Mail, the price United would sell at is just £45m.

What has transfer insider Dean Jones said about Sancho leaving Manchester United?

Jones was quick to label any notion of selling the 23-year-old for just £45m as an absurd idea, and from his information, he expects the winger to have one more chance under ten Hag.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Sancho at £45 million stands out to me to be ridiculous. You can't go basically half-price on Sancho and give up at this stage, and I'd find that very surprising if they were to do that."

However, he does go on to say: "My personal information is that Sancho will get another season at United, so I would expect that to be the case."

How good was Jadon Sancho in his final year at Borussia Dortmund?

While Sancho has undeniably struggled during his time in Manchester, he was simply electric during his time with the famous Black and Yellow, and so it seems only fair to judge him based on the ceiling he could once again reach should he get another chance.

According to WhoScored, he averaged a seriously impressive rating of 7.54 across his 26 Bundesliga matches in the 2020/21 season, scoring eight and assisting a further 11.

Even more impressive is that during his three full Bundesliga campaigns, the Camberwell-born gem never achieved a season rating of lower than 7.52, which is frankly ridiculous.

It's perhaps not surprising that only a few months into his first full season with the German giants, he was hailed as the "perfect player" by legendary German skipper Lothar Matthaus in his column for the Sun.

If Sancho can get back to even half his best, then ten Hag and United as a whole will be handsomely rewarded for their patience with the player.