Since the summer window in 2021, Manchester United spent £73m on Jadon Sancho and £82m on Antony to sort out the team's issues on the right wing. However, this season, the duo have failed to score a single goal or register an assist in all competitions.

Sancho, in particular, has had limited opportunities to showcase his talent this term after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag in the aftermath of the side's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium back in September.

The player has since been removed from all first-team duties and Ten Hag has been scratching his head about who to place on the right, with Antony also underperforming this term.

Nonetheless, there is one player that the Dutchman has yet to try out who could be United's saviour.

Man United's lacklustre attack

During the summer transfer window, Man United spent a little under £230m on new players, bringing the likes of Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana to the club for huge sums. Yet, the Red Devils have the seventh-worst attacking record in the Premier League. Across all of United's forward players this term, only Marcus Rashford has managed to find the net.

Man United's attackers - 2023/24 Player Goals Assists PL Appearances Rasmus Hojlund 0 0 9 Marcus Rashford 1 1 11 Anthony Martial 0 0 10 Antony 0 0 9 Alejandro Garnacho 0 0 10 Facundo Pellistri 0 1 5 Jadon Sancho 0 0 3 Stats via BBC & Transfermarkt

In fact, Anthony Elanga has scored more times in the Premier League this season with two goals than Manchester United's entire forward department, having left for Nottingham Forest during the summer for £15m.

Ten Hag has seemingly trialled every combination of a front three already this term but to no avail. However, the Dutch coach is yet to hand a top-flight debut to academy youngster Omari Forson, having once been described as "exceptional" when he moved to United by sports lawyer Thierry Granturco.

Forson's stats this season

It has been reported over the past week that Manchester United face an uphill battle to keep hold of 19-year-old attacker Forson amid interest from clubs in Europe. The Mirror have claimed that Forson can be signed for a relatively low fee in January, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, while United are said to be "desperate" to keep hold of him.

Forson has had an excellent season with United's U19s and U23s, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in eight games in all competitions which is seven times more than any forward in the first-team.

His displays earned him a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in September and Forson was even placed on the bench for the side's recent trips to Bayern Munich and Copenhagen, although the winger didn't come off the bench on either occasion.

Since the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, Forson has bagged 16 goals and five assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Nine of these goals have come from the right flank while six have come from the left, showcasing the youngster's ability to play on either side. In contrast, Sancho has recorded merely seven goals and three assists over the same time period from 44 matches.

With Antony's lack of output for Man United this season and Sancho reportedly set to leave in January, now is the perfect time for Ten Hag to hand Forson his first opportunity at Old Trafford or else the manager runs the risk of losing him in the coming months for a pittance.