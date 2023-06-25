Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to hold talks with winger Jadon Sancho over his future at the club amid interest in his services, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on offering Sancho an escape route from Old Trafford this summer as Spurs' coach Ange Postecoglou gets to work in N17.

Tottenham are said to be lining up a £50 million swoop for the £350k-a-week ace, who flickered in and out of consistency in patches during the 2022/23 campaign.

FootballTransfers claim that Manchester United would be willing to sell Sancho and the outlet state that Aston Villa are also in the mix to try and acquire Sancho ahead of next term.

Aston Villa are believed to be 'very interested' in signing Sancho, who has also attracted attention from former club Borussia Dortmund, as per TEAMtalk.

His patchy form in a Manchester United jersey has been taken into account as the club continue to weigh up his future over the coming months.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has said that Manchester United boss Ten Hag will hold talks with Sancho over his future at Old Trafford.

Jacobs told FFC: "Erik ten Hag will first speak to Sancho and have a frank conversation about if he stays, what the expectations are and how much game time he'll get and how he can elevate his game. If it's determined in that meeting that for the right offer, Sancho's available on the market, then let's see whether Spurs move."

Should Manchester United keep or sell Sancho this summer?

Manchester United will have a big decision to make on Sancho, who is a player with undoubted talent; however, has struggled to maintain regular consistency in his time at the Red Devils.

In 2022/23, Sancho made 41 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, claiming seven goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Sancho also provided plenty of chances for his teammates over the course of the season, successfully carrying out 113 shot-creating actions in total.

The 23-year-old also averaged around 1.7 key passes per match in the Premier League, showing that Sancho has the tools at his disposal to be an effective asset to any side when utilised in the correct manner, as per WhoScored.

Looking ahead, it will be an intriguing few months for Sancho as his future becomes clearer at Manchester United following crunch discussions with Ten Hag.