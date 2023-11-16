It's no secret that Manchester United have struggled for form this term under Erik ten Hag. However, what has been most surprising is the lack of potency the Red Devils have shown up front.

Rasmus Hojlund is the team's top goalscorer in all competitions with five goals, but in the Premier League, the Denmark international has failed to register a single goal, having missed more big chances than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.

Ten Hag will have to try to get the best out of his £72m man when the January transfer window opens by bringing in a player who can complement his number '9', and the Dutchman seems to have his eye on one in particular.

Jayden Addai to Manchester United

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United sent scouts to a game between AZ Alkmaar and Molde FK in the UEFA Youth League last week to keep an eye on the former's 18-year-old star winger Jayden Addai, who scored the second goal in a 4-3 win for AZ.

Addai has been in fine form this season, having scored ten goals for the Dutch outfit's U21s, including one in Europe and nine in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, which has attracted interest from the English giants.

The youngster has also found the net 48 times in 96 matches in all competitions for club and country since the beginning of the 2020/21 season, according to Transfermarkt, while playing anywhere across the front three and even as a number '10' at times.

Amid interest from the Red Devils, AZ decided to tie the attacker down to a new five-year deal which keeps Addai at the club until 2028. Man United would now have to pay a heftier price should they want to prise him away from his current side. At the announcement of his contract signing, AZ's technical director Max Huiberts called Addai "a boy with a promising future".

Addai's stats this season

While Addai can play anywhere along the front four, his preferred position at AZ Alkmaar has been on the right wing in a 4-3-3 as he can cut inside on his favoured left foot and let one fly or cross it into the box for a teammate to attack. This worked wonders for the Dutch side last season as they lifted the UEFA Youth League title, the club's first-ever European trophy across any level.

Since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, the teenage sensation has assisted eight goals in all competitions. In comparison, Man United's big-money signing Antony has recorded merely three assists in 56 appearances for the Red Devils. Addai has bagged more goals and assists this season alone than Antony has since moving to Old Trafford.

The duo are quite similar in terms of their styles of play. Both like to take on the opposition's fullback and cut inside on their left foot but Antony's productivity has been questioned at times during his career in a red shirt. Club legend Paul Scholes even called the Brazilian a "one-trick pony" last season.

As such, Hojlund needs a winger who can consistently provide him with opportunities from the flanks. His first goal against Galatasaray a few weeks back was a prime example of this.

Unfortunately, Antony is not supplying the goods thus far to his Danish teammate, averaging just 1.62 crosses per 90 which puts him in the bottom 17% of all wingers in Europe's top five leagues over the past calendar year, according to FBref.

Addai is more selfless than Antony on the right and would offer greater end product to that side for United, which could see Hojlund finally getting some service on a consistent basis in the Premier League.