Manchester United's summer target Jeremie Frimpong would be keen to make a move to Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils got back to winning ways on the weekend to give their hopes of a spot in next season's Champions League a much-needed boost.

Erik ten Hag's side remain three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand over the north London side.

However, there may be some concerns as to whether Marcus Rashford will be available for the upcoming games after he seemingly suffered a fresh injury issue.

A spot inside the top four remains in their hands and it could be crucial for the Red Devils if they are to attract some of their summer transfer targets to Old Trafford.

One name which has been linked with a potential switch to Manchester is that of Bayer Leverkusen's Frimpong after his representatives held talks with United last week.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the £22k-per-week right-back would be keen on a potential move to Old Trafford in the summer window:

(3:00) "I can confirm that the player is really attracted by a possible return to the Premier League because he started his career in England and now in this case, with Manchester United it's a possibility that is really attracting the player.

"So they've had the player in the list since October/November. They sent, Manchester United, people from their scouting department to follow Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

"And so let's see if bids will arrive for Aaron Wan-Bissaka but Frimpong is one to watch and the player would be keen on the move to Manchester United."

Should United sign Frimpong?

The 22-year-old has been a key feature in the Leverkusen side this season having now racked up 27 appearances in the Bundesliga (via Transfermarkt).

And in those games he has been able to provide a seriously impressive return of eight goals and five assists having played predominantly as a right wing-back.

However, there could be an issue for Ten Hag's men ahead of the summer with the believed interest also coming from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The two European sides top their respective leagues and are looking certain to be playing in the Champions League ahead of the new season.

On the other hand, United's spot inside the top four is by no means secure with the Red Devils still to play Tottenham later this month.

It will be intriguing to see whether Frimpong's future could potentially be determined on whether United are able to seal a spot in next season's elite European football.

With the draw of playing for Barcelona and even the potential switch across Germany to Bayern in a league where he has so comfortably adapted since moving from Celtic.

United have seen Jadon Sancho come over from the Bundesliga and fail to hit the heights expected of him, however, there could be some confidence taken from the shared interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.