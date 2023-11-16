Manchester United have had way more misses than hits in the transfer market in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, having spent well over £1b with just four major trophies to show for it, including two EFL Cups, an FA Cup and a Europa League.

However, arguably United's greatest piece of business of the last decade was the signing of club captain Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Clube de Portugal back in 2020 for an initial £46.5m.

The Portuguese magnifico has bagged 68 goals and registered 57 assists in 202 appearances in all competitions since arriving at the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils are hoping to replicate this success by dipping back into the Portuguese market once more for another gem.

Man United's January transfer plans

Joao Neves has been making waves in Portugal with Primeira Liga champions Benfica. The 19-year-old began training with the Lisbon-based club's first-team after Enzo Fernandez left for Chelsea last January and has been a mainstay in the starting lineup this season, having made 38 appearances under head coach Roger Schmidt, earning the league's Midfielder of the Month award for September.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Manchester United are now convinced about signing Neves ahead of the January transfer window after rigorously scouting the youngster, most recently in the Lisbon derby at the weekend where he scored a 94th-minute equaliser before Casper Tengstedt snatched a winner three minutes later.

It's been claimed among various reports that Neves has a £105m release clause that the Red Devils could activate, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co potentially set to break the club's transfer record which is still the £93.2m spent on Paul Pogba.

After an impressive start to the campaign, Neves made his debut for the Portugal national team last month and even earned the title of the "next Bruno Fernandes" from supporters. Football scout Jacek Kulig called the young midfielder a "warrior" for his display against Porto back in September.

How Joao Neves compares to Bruno Fernandes

Throughout his fledgling career so far, Neves has featured in a number of different positions, from left-back to second striker at times. However, the youngster's primary spot in the starting lineup has been in the centre of midfield. Since the start of the 2021/22 season, Neves has played 30 games as a central midfielder in 59 appearances and 17 in a more defensive number '6' role.

Fernandes' career followed a similar pathway, having been deployed in a whole host of different positions throughout his time in professional football, from being a left-winger to a centre-forward, before eventually consolidating as a '10' behind the striker.

Nevertheless, even as captain of Man United, head coach Erik ten Hag places the former Sporting man out on the right wing in certain matches.

Neves has proven himself to be a rare gem that stands out amongst the crowd when compared to all central midfielders from similar leagues to Liga Portugal. The youngster sits in the top 6% for non-penalty goals per 90, the top 2% for passes attempted per 90, the top 12% for progressive passes per 90 and the top 5% for tackles per 90. Neves also holds his own against United's creative fulcrum in a number of key stats.

Per 90 Metrics Bruno Fernandes Joao Neves Progressive Carries 1.58 1.58 Progressive Passes 9 7.11 Pass Completion % 70.2% 88% Completed Passes 44.5 74.9 Passes to Final 1/3 5.17 6.27 Assists 0.17 0.12 Stats via FBref

Neves may not be able to replicate Fernandes' output just yet but Benfica were wise to insert such a hefty release clause into his contract.

The youngster doesn't look out of place when compared to one of the best midfielders in the world so it's no surprise that United are looking to put the duo together in the same starting eleven.