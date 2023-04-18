Manchester United are expected to make a new striker their priority in the summer transfer window and the price tag of reported target Jonathan David has been revealed.

Do Man United want a new striker?

The Red Devils have set their sights on landing a spot in next season's Champions League and are well on course to do so as they currently sit in third spot of the table.

And they have done so without a standout striker in their side this season on the back of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit earlier in the campaign.

However, that is something which Erik ten Hag is expected to change over the summer with a big-name striker believed to be on the agenda for the summer window.

Two fo the names to have been linked already with a potential move to Old Trafford include Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

However, there has been another name also linked with Lille's Jonathan David believed to set for a summer exit from the Ligue 1 side.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Canadian will move on from Lille this summer but it will cost clubs in the region of €65m (£57m) for his signature:

(1:30) "What is important to say is that now there is a price tag. From what I understand, €65m (£57m) are enough to sign Jonathan David in the summer. So keep an eye on him because his dream is to play in La Liga or in the Premier League."

Would David be a good option for Man United?

It is apparent Ten Hag is in desperate need for a striker who he can rely on to provide him with a wealth of goals return in the Premier League.

Although Wout Weghorst won't have been viewed as a direct replacement for Ronaldo, the Dutchman's return has been hugely underwhelming in front of goal with no goal to his name yet in the league (via Transfermarkt).

United were able to cruise to victory on the weekend without him, however, Ten Hag will be hoping to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford ahead of next season after his exceptional return in front of goal thus far.

And David is certainly a player who could potentially fit the bill for United over the summer with his age (23) being a huge upside in comparison to someone like Kane.

Rerpoter Vivek Jacob hailed the Canadian striker as a "beast" and it is clear to see why when he is leading the way in Ligue 1's goal-scoring charts with 20 goals alongside Kylian Mbappe.

In comparison to Osimhen (2.34), the Canadian has returned a higher number of shot-creating actions (3.49) as well as a higher percentage of completed take-ons (via FBref).

And given the Nigerian is expected to cost in the region of €130m (£115m), the Lille striker could prove a real bargain at around half of that.