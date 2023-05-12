Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen on signing goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this summer as he looks to bolster his options ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Jordan Pickford to Manchester United?

According to the Daily Star, Ten Hag is interested in signing Pickford this summer if David de Gea leaves the Old Trafford side before next season.

The Spaniard could be set to sign an extended contract as the Dutchman wants him to stay at United, though there is no guarantee he will continue to be the No 1 ‘keeper, while a wage cut may also need to be taken if the 32-year-old wishes to remain at the club.

Pickford recently signed a new long-term deal at Everton, but if the Toffees are relegated, there is an agreement that he could be sold, and they will demand around £35m for him.

Could Jordan Pickford join Manchester United this summer?

A switch appears on the cards if the Merseyside outfit go down. Pickford may fancy his chances at a club who have a genuine chance for silverware next season while also potentially competing in the Champions League - a competition he has never played in.

United could repeat their Edwin van der Sar masterclass if they managed to lure the Englishman to Old Trafford. Sir Alex Ferguson signed the Dutch ‘keeper from Fulham in 2005 after struggling in the goalkeeping department for a few years, and he proved to be a massive success.

Pickford is also at another Premier League side who are struggling, while the former Ajax and Juventus shot-stopper justified his move to Ferguson with a wonderful spell in his career, winning four Premier League crowns along with the Champions League.

Although not yet 30, the Everton player has been around for what feels like forever, and his experience in the top flight could be a major advantage if he joins United - similar to Van Der Sar 18 years ago.

Pickford has played nearly 250 times in the Premier League, keeping 61 clean sheets during that spell, with journalist Joe Crann previously describing him as a “monster”.

The 29-year-old has earned over 50 caps for England, representing the Three Lions in two World Cups and a European Championship, so the high-pressure environment at Old Trafford shouldn’t faze him at all.

For a potential fee of £35m, it is a move worth making and Ten Hag will be keeping a close watch on Everton over the next few weeks.