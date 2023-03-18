Manchester United have ostensibly been behind the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for precocious talent Jude Bellingham, but a new report tantalises a promising fresh stance from Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

What's the latest on Bellingham to Man United?

According to a recent report from The Telegraph, United's interest in the Yellow Wall's golden gem has ranked up a notch and could he be targeted more concretely as the season approaches its culmination, with a minimum fee of €125m (£110m) touted for his signature.

The saga surrounding Bellingham's next destination has arguably been the most prominent in world football this season, with European powerhouses Real Madrid and the aforementioned Liverpool and Man City all the clear favourites.

But with Man United crafting a resurgent outfit under Ten Hag's wing, Bellingham's inclusion could be the final piece of the puzzle to unleash the full might of the club once again.

Would Casemiro be Bellingham's perfect central partner?

Last season, United were woeful and finished the league season in sixth place with just 58 points, devoid of silverware once again and facing alarming uncertainty after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Fast track one year and the Red Devils are comfortably within the top-four after 26 matches, having already triumphed in the Carabao Cup, still challenging across every front for major silverware, although closing the gulf on Premier League leaders Arsenal might be unattainable.

Continuing the club's comeback by signing the "generational talent", as proclaimed by Raphael Honigstein, could indeed be the perfect move to fortifying the ranks, providing a dynamic edge having scored ten goals and six assists from 33 outings this term.

As per FBref, the 19-year-old "prodigy" - as also dubbed by Honigstein - ranks among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's 'big five' divisions for goals, the top 13% for assists, the top 1% for successful take-ons, the top 7% for progressive passes and the top 11% for progressive carries per 90, so would be a superlative transitional force to ascend the United midfield to the very forefront of European football.

And with £70m summer signing Casemiro anchoring the central engine, Bellingham's remarkable metrics could only blossom further.

The five-time Champions League winner with Los Blancos has been a revelation this term, scoring five goals and registering seven assists form 40 appearances across all competitions and being heralded as a "diamond of a footballer" by writer John Ludden.

With the 69-cap gem making 3.1 tackles, 2.2 clearances and 1.4 interceptions per match with the Theatre of Dreams squad, Bellingham would have the perfect sturdy support to allow him to exhibit the full scope of his dynamic prowess.

Ten Hag deserves all the plaudits for the work he has done in such short time at Man United, who have so often looked a shadow of their former selves over the past decade, and with Bellingham's acquisition, a return to the former throne could indeed be forthcoming.