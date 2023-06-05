Manchester United hold an interest in the Napoli defender Kim Min-jae and it is a potential deal to keep an eye on over the opening days of the market.

What is Kim Min-jae transfer clause?

The Red Devils' season came to an end on Saturday with defeat at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final against their city rivals.

However, it was a season to remember with Erik ten Hag's arrival at the club bringing about a third-placed finish in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

But it is apparent the Dutchman is not looking to settle for that with new signings expected to help bolster his squad going into the new campaign.

The likes of Mason Mount has been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford even though the summer transfer window has not opened yet.

And another name which has been strongly linked with the Red Devils is Kim who has just got his hands on the Serie A trophy with Napoli.

Italian report (via GOAL) suggest the South Korean centre-back has a clause in his contract which would make him available for a potential transfer for a fee in the region of £42m.

Speaking on The Football Terrace YouTube channel, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed this could be a deal which could be concluded quickly given the clause is only active for 15 days:

"Kim's one Manchester United have looked at, for sure. And is one to watch in the first 15 days of the window because that release clause is only active in those 15 days.

"Kim himself has always denied any of the rumours and the links, but I think Luciano Spalletti leaving Napoli for a one-year sabbatical is going to be a big factor in all of this because suddenly players that might have wanted to stay will see one exiting and maybe decide that they want a fresh challenge as well. So that one is a very realistic possibility."

Does Kim Min-jae want to leave Napoli?

The 26-year-old - who has bee hailed a "monster" by some in the media - has only been at Napoli for one season having joined the Italian side last summer from Fenerbahce in a deal believed to be worth around £15m.

However, it could be a summer of multiple departures for the newly-crowned Italian champions with their manager Luciano Spalletti set to take a year away from the game.

On top of this, their star striker Victor Osimhen is also expected to be subject of a lot of transfer interest over the coming months with interest coming from the Premier League.

But the South Korean has held a strong viewpoint when it comes to commenting on the rumours surrounding where his future may lie:

“I can't be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren’t true. Now I’m focusing on the team and on the Champions League, rather than that kind of nonsense,” he said.

However, if a club like United are to come in and pay the clause believed to be in his contract, then he may not have much saw as to whether he is to remain at Napoli or not.