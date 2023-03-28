Manchester United are one of the clubs that are showing an interest in the Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae ahead of the summer transfer window.

Could Kim Min-jae leave Napoli this summer?

The South Korean centre-back has made quite an impression in Serie A having only arrived at Napoli in during the last summer transfer window.

However, he has caught the attention of interested clubs in doing so as the 26-year-old looks set to help Napoli to the Italian crown.

It is believed the defender has a release clause of around €50m (£44m) in his current deal with the Serie A side which will be valid for a few days in July.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the South Korean has been offered a new contract to remain at Napoli:

(3:30) "It's true that there's a release clause. I already told you that the close is a bit less than €50m (£44m) and it's going to be valid for a few days in July this summer.

"So there is the possibility to trigger the clause and sign Kim Min-jae. What's the point? That is the player also who has to decide and also Napoli have tried to offer him a new contract to keep the player.

"So Man United among many clubs are monitoring Kim Min-jae but Napoli have to make a decision and they are pushing to extend his contract and change his clause situation."

Would Kim Min-jae improve United?

Considering Erik ten Hag's side are currently third in the table, their defensive record has left a lot to be desired this season having conceded 35 goals already.

Of course, seven of those goals came in the capitulation at Anfield, however, they have now allowed in 16 more than the likes of Newcastle United.

In comparison, Napoli have conceded just 16 goals in 27 league games in which Kim has played a huge role in this season.

Raphael Varane has partnered Lisandro Martinez in Erik ten Hag's defence this season with the latter having only signed for the Red Devils in the summer.

However, he has made an instant impression at Old Trafford and has made 24 appearances in the Premier League alone this season.

Former United midfielder, Park Ji-sung has not held back in his praise of his fellow countryman by labelling him "extraordinary" amid his success in Serie A.

And it is easy to see why when the South Korean has played such a big part in Napoli's side having averaged over 90 touches per game and registering over 70 passes per game (via FBref).

Perhaps more impressively for United, the South Korean has provided more tackles and won more aerial duels per game than Varane has under Ten Hag (via FBref).

The Korean appears to be a real talent, however, he has openly spoken of his thoughts on the transfer rumours linking him with a potential exit from Napoli: “I can't be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren’t true.”