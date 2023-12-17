Manchester United went into Anfield as heavy underdogs, hoping to avoid the embarrassment of last season that was the catalyst behind the side's decline, eventually limping over the line and finishing third in the previous campaign.

However, Erik ten Hag managed to guide his side to an important point in the Premier League, keeping a clean sheet in the process to become the first team to shut Liverpool out at their own ground in all competitions this season.

United battled hard to earn a goalless draw and will certainly be the happier of the two sides, with several players putting a shift in, particularly at the back and in midfield.

Kobbie Mainoo's performance in numbers

Manchester United were injury-riddled when travelling to Merseyside, with 11 first-team players absent through injury and suspension, including club captain Bruno Fernandes.

In recent weeks, ten Hag has opted to use Scott McTominay in a midfield two with Sofyan Amrabat, but with Fernandes unavailable, the Dutchman threw McTominay in as the number '10'. As a result, ten Hag made the gutsy decision to throw 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo in alongside Amrabat. to see if he'd sink or swim.

Mainoo became the youngest player in Man United's history to start against Liverpool at Anfield and looked unfazed throughout.

Speaking after the game, ten Hag admitted that "when you are good enough, you are old enough. He proved that". Furthermore, football agent Liam Canning described the academy product as a "special talent", claiming his performance was "spectacular".

Despite the visitors having merely 31% of the ball throughout the match, the youngster had 30 touches in total, ending the game with an 89% passing accuracy. Additionally, Mainoo made three passes into the final third and won 50% of his tackles and 67% of his ground duels before being replaced with eight minutes of normal time remaining.

It was an outstanding performance from the midfielder with a bright future, but there was one player at the back who was even better than Mainoo.

Raphael Varane's performance in numbers

Manchester United were under the cosh for long periods of the game as Liverpool peppered 34 shots at the visiting team's goal, including 15 from outside the penalty area. However, partnering the experienced Jonny Evans at the back, Raphael Varane put in a superb shift to shut the hosts out.

The World Cup winner, who has reportedly been placed up for sale by ten Hag ahead of the winter transfer window, made 15 clearances, two blocks, three interceptions, and two ball recoveries throughout the match.

In addition, the 30-year-old was monstrous in the air, winning 100% of his duels (4/4) as Liverpool bombarded balls into the box in the hopes of forcing a winning goal, according to FotMob.

Raphael Varane's Stats vs Liverpool Passing Accuracy % 79 Passes To Final 1/3 3 Aerial Duels Won % 100 Duels Won % 100 Clearances 15 Interceptions 3 Blocks 2 Defensive Actions 20 Ball Recoveries 2 Stats via FotMob

This was just Varane's second start for the Red Devils since the end of October and the Frenchman certainly didn't let his team down, showing great composure at the back against one of the most potent forward lines in England's top-flight.

After the game, respected Man United journalist Andy Mitten even claimed that Varane and Evans as a partnership were better than The Beatles' infamous Liverpudlian duo John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Varane was one of the main reasons why United managed to pick up a point against their great rivals and has certainly made himself undroppable ahead of the side's visit to West Ham United on Saturday, with Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News handing him an 8/10 match rating.