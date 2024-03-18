It hasn't been the best of seasons for the Manchester United faithful, but the victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals has given the Red Devils a real chance of lifting a major trophy for the second year running.

It wasn't a vintage performance from Erik ten Hag's side, but the drive and desire to get one over their biggest rivals was obvious, and it serves as encouragement that this team can play better than they have for much of the campaign.

That said, there were a couple of notable players, including Alejandro Garnacho, who were genuinely impressive and are now surely undroppable for the rest of the season.

Alejandro Garnacho's performance against Liverpool

The young Argentine started the game against the Reds on Sunday afternoon, and while such an occasion might be too overwhelming for most 19-year-olds, Garnacho looked like he was thriving with the pressure, as he so often does.

The Madrid-born gem looks as if he was made for games such as the one on Sunday, and the fact he has already scored or assisted against Chelsea, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and Leeds United over the last two years is a testament to that.

Alejandro Garnacho's game vs Liverpool Minutes 120' Assists 1 Touches 54 Key Passes 5 Long Balls(Successful) 2 (2) Fouls Drawn 2 All Stats via Sofascore

In his 120 minutes of action on Sunday, the 5 foot 11 winger provided one assist, took 54 touches, played five key passes, completed both of his long balls and drew two fouls.

However, while the stats can tell some of the story, they can't tell it all, and while he didn't score, the former Atlético Madrid prospect was comfortably United's most dangerous attacker, which is an opinion shared by GOAL's Richard Martin, who awarded him a 9/10 on the day, writing that he 'ran his heart out and dug deep in defence when needed.'

In all, Garnacho proved yet again that he is one of, if not the biggest, attacking threats at the club, and so long as he is fit to play, Ten Hag must select him, alongside another youngster, that is.

Kobbie Mainoo's growing importance

Kobbie Mainoo was one of the other stars of the show on Sunday afternoon and one of the few bright spots from United's season.

The 18-year-old academy gem started alongside Scott McTominay in the middle of the park, and while the Scotsman scored, the Englishman was far and away the better player.

GOAL's Martin awarded the youngster an 8/10 on the day, claiming that he was 'a class act' and that his performance was 'further proof that he can step up against the top opponents,' a trait he shares with his Argentine teammate.

In his 80 minutes of action, the "special talent", as described by football creator Liam Canning, took 57 touches, played one key pass, was successful in all four of his dribbles, won seven of his ten duels, made three interceptions and made two tackles.

Kobbie Mainoo's game vs Liverpool Minutes 80' Touches 57 Key Passes 1 Attempted Dribbles (Successful) 4 (4) Duels (Won) 10 (7) Interceptions 3 Tackles 2 All Stats via Sofascore

However, perhaps what was most impressive about the talented teen's performance against Liverpool and in plenty of others this season, for that matter, is his ability to remain extraordinarily calm on the ball regardless of his surroundings.

This brilliant attribute was highlighted by teammate Rasmus Højlund last month, in the aftermath of United's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, when he said: "You can see his composure, he is so relaxed on the ball. So much quality on the ball."

Ultimately, in Mainoo and Garnacho, it looks like the Red Devils have two superstars in the making, and as such, Ten Hag must give them as much game time as he can, and they might just end the campaign with some silverware.