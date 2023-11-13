Manchester United have had nine different goalscorers in the Premier League this season under Erik ten Hag, having found the net merely 13 times in total. However, just one of those goals has come from a player across the front three.

Despite bagging five goals in the Champions League, becoming the quickest player in the club's history to score five European goals, summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has failed to convert in the top-flight in eight appearances.

As a result, the Red Devils are keen to bolster their attacking department by making a move for one of the best players on the planet right now.

Kylian Mbappe broke many hearts at Real Madrid back in 2022 when he signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, keeping him at the club until 2024 but the Frenchman holds an option to extend his deal by a further year. Nevertheless, reports this week have revealed that Los Blancos have ended their interest in the 2018 World Cup winner.

As a result, Football Insider are now claiming that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Mbappe's contract situation at PSG, with Chelsea and Manchester City the only other sides in the Premier League in a strong enough position to feasibly sign the France international.

The outlet has also stated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's prospective acquisition of a 25% stake in the club could be the catalyst behind United resurrecting interest in Mbappe.

It was previously reported that Sheikh Jassim had planned to bring Mbappe to Old Trafford had his takeover been successful but now it seems as though the English giants still have a shot with the £119m-rated forward - as per Football Transfers - who finished third in the 2023 Ballon d'Or rankings.

But how much better is the 24-year-old in comparison to Man United's most prolific attacker?

Mbappe vs Hojlund stats comparison

Mbappe is the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 this season with 13 goals, the same number that Ten Hag's side have managed in the English top flight as a collective. Nevertheless, in all competitions, United's most potent forward has been £72m signing Hojlund, but Mbappe is levels above the Denmark international statistically.

The former Monaco starlet is scoring 1.09 goals per 90 in all competitions for PSG this season from 0.89 expected goals per 90 compared to Hojlund's 0.46 per 90 from an xG of 0.53 per 90, according to FBref.

Mbappe is outperforming his xG whereas the Dane is slightly underperforming. His miss against Luton Town in the first half on Saturday registered an xG of 0.75 which is a prime example of why Hojlund is struggling to find the net in the Premier League.

Mbappe also gets far more opportunities inside the penalty area. PSG's superstar is taking 4.64 shots per 90 and having 1.96 shots on target per 90 to Hojlund's 2.2 shots per 90 and 0.92 shots on target per 90. That being said, Hojlund is actually scoring at a higher rate per shot than the United-linked player and is averaging 0.21 goals per shot to Mbappe's 0.17.

Regardless, Mbappe doesn't just offer goals, unlike Hojlund. He is also a huge help when the French champions are looking to progress up the pitch and currently boasts 5.29 progressive carries per 90 and 3.33 carries into the penalty area per 90.

In comparison, United's number '11' averages 1.28 progressive carries per 90 and carries the ball into the box 0.64 times per 90. Additionally, Mbappe makes 1.88 key passes per 90 whereas Hojlund has been averaging just 0.92 key passes per 90.

Hojlund has shown in Europe that he can be a prolific goalscorer for the Red Devils but Mbappe would transform United's attack if the 20-time league winners were able to pull off what would be one of the biggest transfers of all time.