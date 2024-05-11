Manchester United have struggled to perform on the pitch this season but you can't dispute the loyalty and support of the fanbase.

Rain or shine, the Red Devils cheer their team on in booming, infectious voice. Last week, a chastening 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace sent United to new depths under Erik ten Hag but the visiting faithful roared and clapped and cajoled the first-team squad, who failed to repay the faith.

Ten Hag's eighth-placed Premier League strugglers need to tailor their strategy this summer but Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have sparked optimism that the ship can be steadied.

Much needs to happen during the off-season, however, to narrow the canyon that United's arch-rivals reside on the other side of.

Man United's summer transfer plans

A clearout must be the first port of call for the United bosses this summer: too many high-paid stars have failed to impress and the club will not rebuild without a certain streak of ruthlessness, and the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen and more are in troubled waters - with only Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho seemingly untouchable.

Others must be permitted more time to find their feet, with Mason Mount a perfect example of this. Signing from Chelsea for an initial £55m fee last summer, the England international has endured a torrid campaign but it's improbable that he will be ousted this year.

Despite this, Man United are understood to be interested in RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, who, according to Spanish newspaper SPORT, could be on the move this summer, with plenty of admirers.

Olmo is also attracting attention from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, while Barcelona have long been known suitors after releasing the Spaniard during his youth.

Leipzig will hold out for a fee of €60m (£51m), and Ratcliffe, Dan Ashworth and co will need to decide whether to launch such a fee on the player, who could further impact Mount's career next term.

Mason Mount's season in numbers

Almost three years ago, Mount threaded a wonderful pass through to Kai Havertz to hand Chelsea the lead in the Champions League final against Manchester City. It was the only goal of the game. Mount crystallised his name.

The 25-year-old left Chelsea last year as the Blues slumped from that point on, and while Havertz joined him in departing Stamford Bridge, the former peers have yielded disparate results during the 2023/24 campaign.

Once hailed as a "generational" talent by journalist Benjamin Lynch, Mount endured an injury-hit 2022/23 campaign with Chelsea, failing to influence or ignite his struggling side, who slumped to a 12th-place league finish.

This season, his luckless fitness record has prevented him from starting more than five Premier League matches for United, of which he has endured mostly miserable results.

Mason Mount's PL Starts for Man Utd Fixture Date Result Crystal Palace (A) 06/05/24 4-0 loss Brentford (H) 07/10/23 2-1 win Crystal Palace (H) 30/09/23 1-0 loss Tottenham Hotspur (A) 19/08/23 2-0 loss Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) 14/08/23 1-0 win Stats via Transfermarkt

One of the main issues is that Ten Hag doesn't appear to have worked out what Mount's best position is thus far, playing him across the midfield and on the wing.

Injuries have damaged his hopes of a successful season but considering Mount earns £250k-per-week at Old Trafford - more than Bruno Fernandes (£240k-per-week) - he faces the possibility of another depth of despair next year if he cannot pull his act together.

His conundrum will be compounded by Olmo's possible arrival, but Ratcliffe must be bold in demanding perfection from his new outfit.

How Dani Olmo could fit in at Man United

Olmo, like Mount, has been beset by injuries throughout the current campaign, but unlike the Man United man, he has grasped his opportunity with both hands and has led talent scout Jacek Kulig to claim that he has been "stealing the show" in 2023/24.

Indeed, across all competitions, the Spain international has scored eight goals and added five assists from just 20 starting appearances, principally playing on either attacking flank but also boasting qualities that allow him to serve in a creative central role.

Dani Olmo: 23/24 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Right winger 15 2 4 Left winger 6 5 1 Attacking midfield 3 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

As the table above highlights, Olmo is able to find prolific levels wherever he is deployed, though the right-footed ace is naturally able to find better goalscoring success when on the left.

But his shooting is certainly not the only area of importance here. As per Sofascore, Olmo has completed 80% of his passes in the German Bundesliga this season, creating eight big chances and averaging 1.5 key passes and dribbles, 3.6 ball recoveries, 4.0 successful duels and 1.2 tackles per game.

Given that he's only started 17 times, the £156k-per-week dynamo has crisp and technical qualities that would make a marked impact on a Man United team begging for fluency and fizz.

Ranking among the top 17% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 20% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref, Olmo has the rounded skill set that is required for a positive Premier League career.

Olmo's ability to maintain impressive levels of sharpness despite enduring a season punctuated by setbacks is a testament to his quality and tenacity, and he would truly be a wonderful addition to a Man United squad entering a transformative period.

While Olmo would not come cheap, he's got a dynamic and daring array of abilities and he might just prove to be the perfect upgrade on a struggling star like Mount.

Red Devil fans would love to see the Englishman performing at the top of his game at the Theatre of Dreams, but United are at a critical juncture and must act with conviction to enjoy a resurgence next year.