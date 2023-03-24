Manchester United will make a decision on the future of Marcel Sabitzer over the coming months, with Bayern Munich looking to sell him in the summer.

Can Man United sign Sabitzer in the summer?

The Austrian midfielder is currently on loan at Old Trafford until the end of the campaign when he is then set to return to his parent club.

United are not believed to hold an option in Sabitzer's contract to be able to make the loan deal permanent over the coming months.

However, it is believed the Bundesliga giants would be open to allowing Sabitzer to leave in the summer which could be of interest to Erik ten Hag.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has suggested Bayern Munich do not hold the 29-year-old in their plans for the future:

"The expectation on the Bayern side - they are owners of the player at the moment - is not to have Sabitzer in the squad for next season.

"[It is] also important to mention that Man United have no buy option clause included, but they can negotiate with Bayern at the end of the season.

"They will make a decision in May, in June, at the end of the current season. But on the player's side, the feeling is that he would love to continue in the Premier League; he would love to continue at Man United."

Should Man United sign Sabitzer permanently?

Sabitzer's time at United has only seen him rack up three league starts and five total appearances in the Premier League having joined in January (via FBref).

However, in those games, he has offered Ten Hag a fairly well-rounded return with the Austrian proving an almost identical amount (2.95) of shot-creating actions per game as that of Christian Eriksen (2.96) this season.

And it is not just in attack where the £110k-per-week Sabitzer has provided United with some worth having also racked up 2.9 tackles per game which is actually higher than what Scott McTominay (2.6) has produced this season.

It is apparent his efforts in a United shirt are not going unnoticed by his teammates with Diogo Dalot hailing him a "machine" after their victory away to Leeds United which saw the Austrian register five tackles, three interceptions and one clearance (via Sofascore).

Sabitzer has failed to provide United with much of a threat in front of goal with no goals to his name in the Premier League, however, it seems his well-rounded effort has been significant in the absence of Casemiro last month.

And it will be interesting to see whether Ten Hag is keen to keep the 28-year-old involved for next season with reports suggesting McTominay could well be on his way out of the club over the summer.

Given Bayern are believed to be keen to offload him in the summer, perhaps there is a deal to be done with United if the player is keen to remain at Old Trafford despite not being a regular in the starting XI.