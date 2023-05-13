All of Manchester United’s good work during the Premier League season could be undone over the final few weeks if they aren’t careful.

Erik ten Hag's side have lost their previous two matches and now only have a one-point advantage over Liverpool in the chase for Champions League football next season, though they do have a game in hand.

With a tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon, the Old Trafford side will need to be at the races in order to secure a crucial three points, as the Old Gold have been rejuvenated under Julen Lopetegui, securing wins over Chelsea and Liverpool in the last few months.

Against West Ham United last weekend, the Red Devils held the majority of possession (65%) but couldn’t find a breakthrough, taking just four shots on target - and Ten Hag could switch things up today in order to get a response.

With Wout Weghorst enduring another poor performance last week, registering just one shot and taking only 28 touches in an attacking-midfield role, Ten Hag could now unleash Marcel Sabitzer in that slot, as he could shine against Wolves.

Will Marcel Sabitzer start for Manchester United against Wolves?

The Austrian has certainly made the most of his limited game time under Ten Hag, starting just 11 times since arriving in January on a loan deal from Bayern Munich.

He has registered three goal contributions during his stint at Old Trafford so far, all from an attacking-midfield slot, and this should give Ten Hag confidence that he can once again demonstrate his talents against the Molineux outfit.

The 5 foot 9 dynamo was dubbed “sensational” in the past by Keith Costigan, and his performance against Sevilla in the Europa League, where he scored twice, underlined just how effective he can be going forward.

Sabitzer can also forgo his attacking responsibilities as he has been hailed as “diligent defensively” by Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy, and this is backed up by the fact he ranks in the top 25% across Europe’s big five leagues over the past year for tackles, clearances and aerials won per 90, according to FBref.

His versatility has been an added bonus for Ten Hag, however, with Weghorst clearly unsuited for an attacking midfield role, the tie against Wolves represents an ideal opportunity for him to come back into the starting XI and make a solid impression as United aim to secure a top-four place.