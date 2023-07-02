Manchester United are still suffering the consequences of their protracted takeover process as the search for a new number nine has resulted in "nothing at the moment", according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The unintended side effect of this lack of progress in the market means that the prospect of Marcus Rashford being utilised as the club's "central striker" must now be "considered."

Manchester United transfer news - what's the latest in the club's search for a striker?

The Times reported earlier this month that regardless of the speed at which United's takeover is completed, it would be unlikely for the new owners to be in charge of the club before next season had begun.

It is perhaps no surprise then that transfer dealings have appeared somewhat more challenging for the club so far this window, though Chelsea's Mason Mount does look set to join.

However, it hasn't been easy as there was hope earlier this year that Harry Kane might make his way to Old Trafford over the summer, with the England captain entering the final 12 months of his contract in North London.

However, a tough stance from Daniel Levy ultimately made any negotiations untenable, so United pulled out.

What has transfer insider Dean Jones said about the search for a striker at Manchester United?

Jones was pessimistic about the progress the club has been making regarding the search for their new number nine and pointed out that the longer they delay, the more and more likely it'll be that Rashford has to be used down the middle.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "There's nothing at the moment and the longer it goes on, the more you start to wonder, does Marcus Rashford end up having to be used as United's central striker next season? That wouldn't be ideal, but I think that that is something that has to be considered."

How good was Rashford last season?

It was a good year for Erik ten Hag's team last year; a Carabao Cup triumph and a top-four finish would have been the kind of level they were aiming for in preseason, and they have Rashford to thank for that success.

According to WhoScored, the Manchester-born-dynamo averaged a great match rating of 7.08 across his 35 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 17 goals and assisting a further five.

Ex-United striker Michael Owen was a massive fan of the 25-year-old's exploits last season, saying: "It's scary numbers we're looking at, and we're looking at a player that we're talking about at world-class level in years to come if he keeps this going."

His underlying numbers were equally outstanding and only go to prove - if it needed to be - that his season wasn't just a fluke.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, he sits in the top 1% for non-penalty goals and non-penalty expected goals, the top 2% for total shots, and the top 8% for touches in the oppositions penalty area, all per 90.

If United can't get their hands on a quality striker in time for the start of the season, Rashford should be able to provide high quality cover if required.

That said, if they want a repeat of his outstanding performances from last season, they need to keep him out wide and spend the cash required to get a central striker through the door.