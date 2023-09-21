Highlights Marcus Rashford has a decent but not outstanding goal record against Burnley, with only one Premier League goal in 10 meetings.

Rashford has contributed two assists against Burnley, both in the league, during the 2020/21 season.

Manchester United has a strong record against Burnley, with 7 wins out of 11 games, and Rashford has never lost against them.

Manchester United will visit Turf Moor to face Burnley this weekend as they look to stop the rot in the Premier League.

If Erik ten Hag’s side are to get back to winning ways on Saturday night, Marcus Rashford could be the difference maker.

We at Football FanCast have looked into the history of this fixture to gauge what we can expect from Rashford when his side travel slightly further north.

What is Marcus Rashford’s goal record against Burnley?

Marcus Rashford has come up against Burnley 11 times in all competitions and whilst his team has never lost, his personal record doesn’t stand out massively.

Rashford has scored one Premier League goal against them from 10 meetings and then he also scored in his only EFL Cup clash with Clarets. The most recent meeting was that EFL Cup fixture, though, so he comes into this outing having scored in the previous one against these opponents.

What is Marcus Rashford’s assist record against Burnley?

Marcus Rashford’s assist record against Burnley doesn’t differ at all from his goal record, contributing two assists, both of which came in the league.

Both of his assists against the newly promoted side came in the 2020/21 season, one in either game as Manchester United won by an aggregate scoreline of 4-1.

How many goal contributions does Marcus Rashford have against Burnley?

Totalling up the goals and assists from Rashford against Burnley and he has amassed four goal contributions across 11 games.

The last two league meetings, which came in the 2021/22 season, saw him left on the bench at Old Trafford and then he played the majority of the Turf Moor clash.

What is Marcus Rashford’s head-to-head record against Burnley?

As previously mentioned, Manchester United have dominated this fixture since Marcus Rashford burst onto the scene, his side having not lost once.

Seven of the 11 games have gone the way of United with the other four ending in draws. His first-ever league meeting with them was a draw and the most recent one saw the game end honours even as well.

What is Marcus Rashford’s record at Burnley?

Six of the 10 Premier League meetings featuring Rashford took place on Burnley’s home soil across six seasons. It doesn’t total out at 12 clashes due to the aforementioned game that he watched on from the sidelines and then he was absent from another Old Trafford outing, a Burnley win in fact, due to a back injury.

The first five of these games at Turf Moor went the way of Manchester United and they didn’t concede a single goal along the way. They won those games by an aggregate of 8-0 and then the February 2022 matchup finished 1-1, Paul Pogba opening the scoring before Jay Rodriguez struck back for the home side.

Who has Marcus Rashford scored the most goals against?

It won’t be surprising to read that with just two goals against them, Burnley aren’t Marcus Rashford’s favourite opponents.

In all competitions, Leicester City have conceded to Rashford the most with eight strikes in 16 meetings. Across these games, Man United have won 10, drawn four and lost two.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool come next with Rashford having scored six times against each of them.

Who does Marcus Rashford have the most goal contributions against?

Rashford has eight goals and one assist against Leicester City so they are towards the top end when it comes to goal contributions, but they’re not at the top.

The England international has nine goal contributions against West Ham United and Chelsea whilst he has hit double digits, with 10 contributions, when facing Newcastle United and Arsenal.

How many goals does Marcus Rashford have in September?

Marcus Rashford has certainly enjoyed playing in September and particularly in the Premier League. In all but one September of his professional career he has found the back of the net in the league and on two occasions, he bagged twice.

Overall, Rashford has scored 14 times in September, breaking down as one Champions League goal against FC Basel in 2017, four EFL Cup strikes and then nine Premier League goals.

And this September is no different with the England international having found the back of the net against Arsenal earlier on in the month. However, it was not enough to help United to victory with the Red Devils seeing the points go to the Gunners late on in the game.

In the only league game since the defeat in north London, Rashford failed to get his name on the scoresheet against Brighton & Hove Albion.

What is Marcus Rashford’s overall Manchester United goal record?

For Manchester United, Rashford has made 364 appearances, totaling over 24,000 minutes. In that time has scored 124 goals.

77 of these strikes have come in the Premier League and he is ahead of names such as Daniel Sturridge, Gabriel Jesus and Luis Suarez in the scoring charts for the division.

What is Marcus Rashford’s overall Manchester United assist record?

Rashford is best known as a goalscorer, but his assist numbers are certainly impressive, showing that he is a valuable contributor on both ends of it.

For Manchester United, he has 69 total assists with 45 of these coming in the Premier League and then 12 coming on the continent, in either the Champions League or the Europa League.

What is Marcus Rashford’s Premier League goal record?

As previously mentioned, the Man United man has 77 Premier League goals to his name.

He is in the top ten for the Red Devils in eighth place and the duo below him are both French, the iconic Eric Cantona and his current teammate Anthony Martial.

Wayne Rooney, of course, leads the way and the likes of Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer are well within Rashford’s reach if he stays put at Old Trafford for another few years at least.

What was Marcus Rashford’s record last season?

Marcus Rashford had an excellent 2022/23 season after a year or two struggling to succeed. He led the way by some distance in the scoring charts for United and in fact he was the only one to reach double digits in the red and white.

Rashford may not have hit the heights of Erling Haaland but his tally of 17 was very impressive. Bruno Fernandes was next up with eight whilst Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho scored six each.

On top of his 17 goals, the 25-year-old also contributed five assists. The only two players to outperform him in that metric were Fernandes and Christian Eriksen, with the midfield pairing both assisting eight goals each. Behind Rashford with three were Casemiro and Sancho.

What is Manchester United’s record against Burnley?

It isn’t hugely surprising that Manchester United have dominated this fixture over the years. In all competitions, the Red Devils have won 65 of the 133 meetings in all competitions with 24 ending in draws and 44 going the way of Burnley.

Focusing on the Premier League and Burnley have a 35% win percentage which is higher than some would think. Whilst the Clarets have won 32 times, there have been 19 draws and 41 victories for Manchester United. Looking at the goals and United edge it 152-136 on aggregate since the PL’s inception three decades ago.

What are Manchester United’s recent results against Burnley?

Looking at the last five fixtures in all competitions between these two and Manchester United have won four with the other ending in a draw.

In the League Cup round of 16 last season, Ten Hag’s side prevailed by a scoreline of 2-0 whilst the other four clashes came in the Premier League.

In the 2020/21 campaign, United won 1-0 at Turf Moor and then it ended 3-1 in favour of the Red Devils once again on their own patch. This 3-1 win was then the outcome again the following season at Old Trafford before it ended honours even in the reverse fixture, at 1-1.

When is Manchester United vs Burnley?

Manchester United will visit Turf Moor on Saturday 23rd of September at 20:00 and it will take place in front of the TNT Sport cameras.

The visitor's injury issues are well documented and it is the backline which is particularly under strain. Among those sidelined are both left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as well as Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Tom Heaton is another of the players struggling with injury and the fixture this weekend will see his current side cross paths with his former employers. It has to be said though that the shot-stopper would be unlikely to feature whether he was in the running for selection or not.