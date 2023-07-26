Highlights

Mark Goldbridge believes personal terms between Manchester United and Sofyan Amrabat have been agreed following Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla's update on a potential deal.

Is Amrabat joining United?

Fiorentina were just two games away from winning their first piece of silverware since 1996 last season.

La Viola reached the Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League final after a brilliant campaign under Vincenzo Italiano in which the club battled with some of the best while playing attractive, possession-based football. There was immeasurable heartbreak in Florence as the club narrowly lost both finals 2-1.

One of the key cogs in the seamless Fiorentina machine was Amrabat, the club's holding midfielder. The 26-year-old, who captured minds and hearts at the 2022 World Cup with Morocco, was the orchestrator in the centre of the park, starting attacks with his wonderful passing range and press resistance, and breaking up play with his biting tackles and physicality.

Impressive performances always attract attention in football and unsurprisingly Amrabat is now being courted by some of the world's biggest clubs - one of whom is Man United.

Alfredo Pedulla's latest update suggests that a deal is close with Amrabat reportedly having agreed to join the Red Devils, while a fee in the region of €30m including add-ons could persuade La Viola to sell one of their star men.

Reacting to Pedulla's reports on The United Stand YouTube channel, Goldbridge believes that United must have agreed personal terms with Amrabat, paving the way for an exciting deal.

Goldbridge said: "Within a few minutes of me finishing the eight o'clock show last night, this came out: 'Amrabat has chosen Manchester United after contacts today'.

He added: "This to me sounds like personal terms agreed. That is what I interpret that as because we have definitely not agreed a deal with Fiorentina. We might be about just starting that, but we've definitely not agreed the deal with Fiorentina. But this reads like terms agreed."

Despite Pedulla not implicitly stating that Amrabat has agreed terms with Manchester United, the fact that the midfielder has supposedly given the green light to make a switch to Old Trafford is certainly positive news for United supporters.

With Fred and Scott McTominay potentially leaving the club in the near future, midfield reinforcements are essential for Erik ten Hag's United plans.

At 26-years-old and with a wealth of experience at the highest level already, Amrabat would be a player capable of making an immediate impact for the Red Devils and easing the burden on Casemiro's shoulders.

How good is Amrabat?

While traditionally though of as a destroyer in defensive midfield, Amrabat is a player with the capacity to influence the game across the field.

One of his major strengths is his passing ability and, when compared to other midfielder in Serie A last season, the Moroccan ranked in the top seven percent for passes completed per 90 (59.59), the top one percent for total passing distance per 90 (1203 yards) and the top three percent for successful pass accuracy (88.8%).

He also ranked in the top three percent for medium (93.9%) and long (84.1%) passing accuracy, progressive passes per 90 (7.93) and passes into the final third per 90 (7.12).

His defensive abilities are superb as well, something showcased at the World Cup in a team that utilises a low block and defensive strategy. Compared to other midfielders at the tournament per 90, he ranked in the top three percent for tackles in the defensive third (2.05) and 12% for recoveries (7.77).

Amrabat is an incredibly well-rounded central midfielder and, despite not being the most glamourous signing Ten Hag will ever make, the Fiorentina man would undoubtedly improve the Red Devils next season.