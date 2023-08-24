Manchester United struggled against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford despite securing victory in their opening match of the Premier League campaign, and last week's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed that a new signing is paramount.

The prestigious outfit have been busy this summer, completing deals for Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana, but still feel a signing short as silverware is targetted this term.

What's the latest on Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United?

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Fiorentina are growing frustrated with the dragging deal for Sofyan Amrabat, who has been of a vested interest to Erik ten Hag's side all summer.

90min also claimed earlier this month that the Moroccan midfielder has also grown discontented with United's lack of progress, and with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool also eyeing a late deal, a formal offer will need to be lodged soon, with deadline day soon on the horizon.

Another report, as per the aforementioned Sport Witness, suggests that La Viola need to sell the midfielder in order to make their own additions, with the Serie A outfit looking for a fee in the region of €30m (£26m).

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

The Red Devils' pursuit has been boosted by Amrabat's price depreciation, and with the 26-year-old now inside the final year of his contract with La Viola, Ten Hag could complete his summer spending.

Amrabat dazzled at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and played an instrumental role in Morocco's sensational fourth-placed finish, becoming the first African nation to achieve a semi-final place, even being praised as the "best central midfielder in the tournament" by reporter Carlo Garganese.

He is also one of the most assured, technically brilliant ball players around, ranking among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 11% for passes attempted and the top 10% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

The £32k-per-week ace is a veritable "raging bull" in the centre, as has been claimed by journalist Amine El Amri, and the energy and intensity that he brings to the table could pay dividends for Ten Hag's system, multifarious and dynamic.

His arrival could well come to the discontent of fresh face Mount, who penned a deal with the Manchester outfit from Chelsea for an initial £55m back in July.

After a poor season with Chelsea last term, who ignominiously finished 12th in the Premier League, Mount has already been criticised for an "insubstantive" game for the Red Devils by journalist James Benge, having made just 25 touches against Spurs on Saturday, fewer than even shot-stopper Onana.

Having picked up an injury in that match and now sidelined for up to six weeks, the moment is apt for Amrabat to enter the fray and prove himself indispensable to United's Dutch manager.

With Joe Cole also hailing the player's "defensive instinct", Amrabat could prove to be a custom-made and better fit for Ten Hag's system than the English maestro, evidenced by the average of 2.3 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game at the World Cup.

For reference, Mount made 1.4 tackles and 0.3 clearances per match in the Premier League last term. If Amrabat can transfer his escapades on the global stage to English soil, United could wield an all-encompassing gem of a midfielder.

The Fiorentina machine has even been praised as an "absolute midfield monster" by WhoScored's Ben McAleer, and with such slick passing skills and robustness in his craft, United's overall game would only be elevated.

This could indeed have a detrimental effect on Mount's own development at the Theatre of Dreams, however, and for a player somewhat shot for confidence right now, the England international might struggle to cement a regular starting berth with Amrabat's prospective arrival.