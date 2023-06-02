Manchester United hold a growing confidence behind the scenes that Chelsea's Mason Mount will agree to terms on a potential move to Old Trafford.

How old is Mason Mount?

The Red Devils have the opportunity to cap off what could be a mightily impressive first season at the helm for Erik ten Hag with a huge FA Cup final on the weekend.

Having finished third in the Premier League - securing Champions League football - and already getting his hands on his first piece of silverware at United, the Dutchman could make it two trophies in one season.

However, their city rivals will put up a stern challenge as they look to add another crown to their collection as they aim for the treble.

But United's encouraging 2022/23 campaign is seemingly not going to be settled on this summer with the Red Devils already looking to acquire the services of Mount.

The 24-year-old's time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to a close with his contract now having just one further year remaining.

Mount was spotted walking around the Stamford Bridge pitch following their final game of the weekend against Newcastle United as some speculate this was the England international getting a last look at the stadium.

And as United have been linked with interest, Fabrizio Romano has said on his YouTube channel that there is optimism at Old Trafford that he could become a Red Devil:

(2:00) "Behind the scenes, there is a feeling that the agreement between Mason Mount and Manchester United over personal terms would not be a problem."

"They feel that the player is keen to join Manchester United and to join Erik ten Hag's project. So Manchester United are really optimistic on the agreement with the player."

"Chelsea are still asking for at least €80m (£68m) for Mason Mount, while the intention of Manchester United, for example, at the moment is to spend something close to £45m-£50m because the player is out of contract next summer."

How much is Mason Mount worth?

The England international is a product of the Chelsea youth system, so potentially seeing him leave this summer will certainly pain the Londoners.

However, he only has one year remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge which does leave them vulnerable to possibly losing him on a free in the near future.

With this in mind, it is believed the Blues would be open to selling the 24-year-old if they were able to bring in a figure in the region of £68m.

Whether that is a figure which United would be willing to spend on the midfielder is another question as Romano suggests that they are currently only looking to offer around £45m-£50m.

As his current deal is set to expire next summer, Mount is currently earning in the region of £80k-per-week which would likely increase dramatically when his future is resolved.

Although United are showing a keen interest in the midfielder, it is still believed that Mauricio Pochettino is wanting to convince the England international to continue his career at Stamford Bridge.

But it does seem as if that boat may have now sailed.