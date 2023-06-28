Manchester United are set to hold club-to-club talks with Chelsea this week over the possibility of closing in on a deal for Mason Mount.

How old is Mason Mount?

The early signs of the summer transfer window have indicated towards a potential departure for Mount from his boyhood club.

There promises to be significant changes made at Stamford Bridge this summer with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino promising a new dawn for the Blues.

However, it does seem as if the 24-year-old midfielder may not be around long enough to see how those changes develop.

Indeed, the England international has been heavily linked with a potential move away from west London this summer with Old Trafford mooted as a potential landing spot.

And it has even been suggested that the 24-year-old is keen on making the potential move to United this summer amid the links to the Premier League giants.

With other Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur making moves for the likes of James Maddison already this summer, it seems United are looking to step up their attempts.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed there will soon be some fresh talks to try and complete a deal for the midfielder:

"It's important to say that they are going to have a direct contact this week and will happen very soon with Manchester United about Mason Mount.

"So the two clubs will speak, you'll remember a few days ago, Chelsea offered Manchester United the chance to discuss directly about the Mason Mount situation and now, from what I understand, Man United decided to speak to Chelsea.

"So there will be a direct club-to-club contact to decide about the story on what they want to do. Man United insist to pay £50m + £5m in add-ons. Chelsea still want £65m."

How much do Chelsea want for Mason Mount?

The Chelsea midfielder currently has just one year remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge leaving the Blues vulnerable to potentially losing him for free next summer.

And considering the player is believed to be open to a possible departure this summer, the west London side have set their asking price for their homegrown talent.

Indeed, Romano has reported the Blues are now looking for a fee in the region of £60m/£65m for the 24-year-old.

This comes on the back of Mount enduring a fairly underwhelming campaign with the Blues which saw him provide a return of just three goals and two assists in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

Perhaps in comparison to the £40m which Tottenham are believed to be paying for Maddison this week, Chelsea's asking price does seem slightly inflated.

The Leicester City man enjoyed a stunning return last season in what was a hugely underperforming side.

Yet, United could be set to pay considerably more for Mount this summer despite the Englishman having a season to forget.

Maybe United missed a trick in not pursing Maddison this summer, however, it seems they are keen to secure a deal for Mount this week.