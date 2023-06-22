Manchester United are still positive over their pursuit for Mason Mount, despite their latest bid being rejected, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Mason Mount?

The Chelsea star looks set to leave the club as he has no intention to renew his £80k-per-week contract, as he enters the final year of his deal.

The Blues are seemingly keen to offload players this summer with a number of their players headed for new experiences in Saudi Arabia.

Man United are heavily interested in the 24-year-old, and have seen two bids rejected, but remain confident that they will land the midfielder.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Mount has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, and that United will not be swayed in their attempts to sign him despite Chelsea's strong stance over the transfer fee.

"There was also an official bid from Manchester United, the second to Chelsea for Mason Mount. Bid rejected, because the Manchester United proposal was still not what Chelsea wanted, it was around £45m fixed fee, so this was the idea of Manchester United for Mason Mount, but also with some add-ons," he stated.

"This is still not enough because Chelsea want more. Now the feeling is still positive around Mason Mount and Manchester United, because the player agreed 100% all the personal terms with Man United, so the contract is ready, it is done.

"Everything is okay between Mount and United, and Mount's camp confirmed again to Chelsea in recent hours that he's not signing a new deal, at least this is the situation as of now."

Will Mount be a good signing for Man United?

The midfielder would arrive on the back of one of the worst seasons in his career, as injuries limited him to just 24 league appearances, where he notched up just three goals and two assists as Chelsea finished in 12th place.

The Champions League winner has been a strong servant for Chelsea over the years, providing 70 goals and assists in 195 appearances, and he could slot straight into Man United's midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag is seemingly aiming to bolster his midfield, and the arrival of Mount could see Fred depart, as the Brazilian has been linked with Fulham.

Despite his relatively young age, Mount will arrive with plenty of experience domestically and in Europe, and if United can get a deal over the line soon, he could be a top signing to kick off what will be an important summer transfer window for the club.