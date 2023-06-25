In what has been a slow start to the summer transfer window at Old Trafford, Manchester United may be about have a breakthrough in their pursuit of Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount has just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge in which he is believed to earn £80,000 a week, per Spotrac.

In a boost to United’s pursuit, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that Chelsea have lowered their demands in terms of the fee they require to let their youth academy graduate go to Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news – Mason Mount

United were left frustrated again after a second bid for Chelsea’s number 19 was rejected this week. The bid was believed to be worth up to £50m.

However, according to The Athletic, Chelsea look to hold out for a fee closer to £60m for the England international with £5m in add-ons.

Mount is one of three main targets for Erik ten Hag this season, which includes fellow England internationals Declan Rice and Harry Kane according to Sky Sports.

Romano believes that a middle ground can be found between the two clubs to allow Mount to move north to Manchester.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mount?

Romano believes United will still have to up their current offer if they have a realistic chance of signing Chelsea’s wantaway star.

The transfer expert believes a bid from the Red Devils of around £60m-£65m could get the deal over the line.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated: "The situation with Mason Mount is a second bid was submitted for £50million. It was £45million, plus £5million in add-ons.

"Chelsea immediately rejected that bid as they want more than £60million. They started at £70million for Mason Mount, but now, from what I understand, I think the deal could be done for around £60million to £65million."

Should Man United sign Mason Mount?

Mount’s 22/23 season was hampered by injury. The 24-year-old missed a total of 13 league games in the tale end of the season, but his injury record doesn’t seem to have knocked United’s confidence in him as a target or Chelsea’s valuation of the player.

The player has been subject to serious praise from former United defender and legend, Rio Ferdinand.

Rio defined the United target as a ‘mad player’ during his stellar 2021/22 season in which he was able to stay fit.

Ferdinand said: "Young players watching the game, if you watch Mount, he’s efficient with it, and he can bang, but it’s the work ethic and the positions he takes up defensively.

"That’s why he’ll always play for England because I think you can rely on him.”

United will be hoping he’s a player they can rely on the upcoming season.