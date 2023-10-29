Manchester United are yet to hit their stride this season, though Erik ten Hag's side have now won three successive matches across all competitions after four victories from the opening ten outings.

Now looming in the Premier League, is the daunting clash against rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, though recent history suggests that the Red Devils could prevail despite their tumult this term.

Ten Hag has revealed that there are not likely to be many changes, though that is not to say that the Dutchman will not tinker away to set his side in good stead for a momentous victory.

Manchester United team news

Star holding midfielder Casemiro faces a late fitness test having injured himself on international duty with Brazil earlier in October, with Ten Hag admitting that "Case is a race against the clock" for the forthcoming clash.

There is some good news regarding the availability of right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka, however, with the Englishman training this week after a layoff; whether he can displace Diogo Dalot after his stunning winner against Sheffield United last week remains to be seen though.

Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, and Amad Diallo all remain sidelined, though with growing confidence within the squad, there will be optimism that victory can be achieved against the Citizens.

Mason Mount could produce "special" performance

One player who could be unleashed having sat on the fringe over the past week is summer addition Mason Mount, who joined in July on an initial £55m deal from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Mount, aged 24, returned from a four-match injury absence last month and started his first two matches back in league action, though only received a cameo against Sheffield United last weekend and was an unused substitute in the Champions League victory over Copenhagen.

Scott McTominay has been in fine form of late and has scored three goals across his past two outings in the English top-flight, including a late brace off the bench to sink Brentford at Old Trafford.

The £60k-per-week midfielder even ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored per 90, as per FBref, with his innate faculty for goalscoring something that weapon that few teams can wield with such constancy.

And while he has been impressive and important, the Scotsman could be dropped from the outset and swapped for Mount, who could complement Amrabat well, with the summer signing not exactly performing well so far but offering composure and crispness that could be pivotal to stopping Pep Guardiola's squad from gaining a foothold.

This season, Mount has earned seven appearances for the Theatre of Dreams side, clinching an assist against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, and showed signs of the talent that once led Alan Shear to effusively hail the “special” player.

More historically, Mount knows exactly how to dismantle the English champions, playing the delightful threaded assist to Kai Havertz in the all-Premier League 2021 Champions League final to win the Blues the Champions League.

It is that ball-playing ability that could be crucial this afternoon; Mount, despite his woes over the past year, ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shots taken and the top 12% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

The 2022/23 campaign was not one of merit for the 36-cap England international, but the year before he flaunted his destructive qualities and posted 13 goals and 16 assists across all competitions, leading journalist Adi Joseph to brand him a “superstar” for his dynamic displays.

This highlights exactly why Ten Hag might be wise to unleash the £250k-per-week gem ahead of McTominay, who could be a valuable asset off the bench but does not offer the same level of technicality and control as the erstwhile Chelsea man.