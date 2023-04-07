Manchester United have held a meeting with the agent of Jeremie Frimpong ahead of the summer transfer window, but the agent also held meetings with other sides.

Do Man United need a new right-back?

It is believed the Red Devils are looking to extend the future of their current right-back Diogo Dalot after triggering a one-year extension recently.

However, there are some big clubs said to hold an interest in the Portuguese defender with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona credited with an interest.

As well as this, the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains unclear with the Englishman having been heavily linked with a potential exit for a while now.

Reports earlier in the season suggested a return to Crystal Palace was an option as he looks set to enter the final year of his deal in the coming weeks.

Amid the potential vacancies opening up at right-back, United have been linked with the Bayer Leverkusen youngster who is garnering interest from a number of clubs.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided an insight into United's recent meeting with his agent as well as the interest coming from Bayern Munich and Barcelona:

(2:40) "Important news and exclusive news about Jeremie Frimpong because he's agent, Jeffrey Lemmert, we know he had a meeting with Manchester United it was shared by Sky. And we can confirm that this happened. It was a meeting.

"But Jeremie Frimpong is a name I told you in October, in November for Manchester United because he's a player they appreciate, he's a player they've scouted since a long time and so they really like Jeremie Frimpong at Manchester United."

"But also important to mention Bayern [Munich] because these two clubs, Barcelona and Bayern also had discussions with the camp of Jeremie Frimpong as Manchester United did. The expectation is for Frimpong to leave the club in the summer."

Would Frimpong be a good signing for United?

The 22-year-old will go into the summer with two years remaining on his deal with the Bundesliga side having shown a lot of potential this season.

Having made 26 appearances in the Bundesliga, the Dutchman has returned a stunning eight goals and five assists in the league alone (via Transfermarkt).

His attacking stats have the 22-year-old ranked up there with some of the best around in his position as he ranks inside the top percentile for progressive carries, successful take ons and touches in the opposition's box (via FBref).

Bundesliga reporter Stefan Bienkowski labelled the Dutchman an "exciting talent" and it is clear to see why when he is ranking inside the top tenth percentile for shot-creating actions around Europe (via FBref).

However, all of this has to be caveated with the fact Frimpong has been playing predominantly as a right wing-back for Leverkusen this season.

And United have not played with anything other than a back four under Erik ten Hag (via Transfermarkt).

This would leave major question marks as to whether Ten Hag would look to potentially adapt his formation to bring in Frimpong or whether Frimpong would be asked to play as a more traditional right-back.

Not only could this severely hamper the 22-year-old's attacking output, but would also potentially put him under more severe defensive scrutiny.

And his defensive numbers have not exactly been overly impressive this season with the Dutchman only ranking inside the 36th percentile for tackles per game (via FBref).